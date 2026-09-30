Super Bowl LXI Set To Arrive in "Dancing With The Stars" Ballroom Next Month in New Theme Night

Disney has the Super Bowl next year, remember?

A new themed night has been announced for Dancing With The Stars, and it comes as no surprise given the big synergy push for a major event next year.

What's Happening:

Devotees may recall that this year mark's the first time that Disney and ESPN have the broadcasting rights to the Super Bowl.

There has been no shortage of synergy-based events to remind fans of this and the latest of these efforts is hitting the ballroom of ABC and Disney+'s Dancing With The Stars.

The hit ABC reality competition series has revealed that "Super Bowl Night" will be taking place on Tuesday, October 13, at 8:00 PM ET.

During that special themed night, the remaining 11 couples will take the dance floor and perform numbers to songs that have been featured in some of the Big Game's most iconic half-time shows through the years - like Prince in 2007 and Beyonce in 2013.

This big night comes well ahead of the big game, Super Bowl LXI, which will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 14th, 2027.

Super Bowl Night joins a number of other themed nights held during this season's competition, including next week's Mariah Carey night, Dedication Night, Horror Movie Night, Disney Night, and Grammy Night.

Not in Attendance:

One competitor who won't be participating in the competition that night was last night's (Sep. 29) eliminated celeb - Taylor Hanson from the musical group, Hanson.

Tapping nostalgia, a fan base, and talent on the dance floor, Hanson was expected to go pretty far into the competition this season, but has now surprisingly become the fourth competitor booted from this season of the hit ABC series.

As such, his pro partner Britt Stewart has also been eliminated.

They join previously eliminated duos, Giada De Laurentis (Celebrity Chef) & Alan Bersten, Sarah Jane Nader (Love Thy Nader) & Hailey Bills, and

Conner Leavitt (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives) & Adele Zaikman.

Ahead of Super Bowl Night there will be another elimination, but as of press time the remaining celeb competitors include: Tatyana Ali (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) & Jan Ravnik Tyler Cameron (The Bachelorette ) & Sharna Burgess Jenna Dewan (Step Up) & Val Chmerkovskiy Ezra Frech (Paralympic Gold Medalist) & Daniella Karagach Amber Glenn (Gold Medalist Figure Skater) & Pasha Pashkov Maura Higgins (Love Island UK) & Mark Ballas Ciara Miller (Summer House) & Brandon Armstrong Jackson Olson (Savannah Bananas) & Emma Slater Guillermo Rodriguez (Jimmy Kimmel Live!) & Witney Carson Harry Shum Jr. (Glee, Grey's Anatomy) & Jenna Johnson Julia Stiles (Save The Last Dance) & Ezra Sosa Connor Wood (Social Media Personality) & Rylee Arnold

