Tickets are Now on Sale for Disney's "Hexed"

We're just over a month away from the next theatrical release for Walt Disney Animation Studios. Hexed has big shoes to fill after the stunning success of Zootopia 2, and the film now has the chance to start making back some money, as tickets are on sale now.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney Animation Studios has officially announced that tickets have gone on sale for Hexed.

The announcement came along with a new trailer for Hexed, featuring some new scenes that you may not have seen before. This includes Hailee Steinfeld as the main character, Billie, as well as Walton Goggins' Beef Roger Crummchuk , who is already looking like he may become a great Disney sidekick.

If you're somebody truly excited for this movie and you want to be among the first to see it, you can grab tickets early.

Tickets will be available in Real D 3D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema, and new posters have been released promoting each.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the early ticket sales for Hexed do over the next few weeks. Original animated films have had a difficult time at the box office. Strong early sales are only good news, as it shows that people are interested in this film. Weaker sales certainly aren't dire, though they will mean that a big marketing push may be in order.

Hexed opens in theaters November 25.

Tickets can be found here

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