Disney's "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" Receives 4K Steelbook Release Ahead of Netflix's Narnia Feature

More than 20 years ago, Disney produced the first major cinematic adaptation of the classic book The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. In December, the film will receive a major upgrade, as it will get its first 4K Ultra HD release in a brand-new Steelbook package.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney Home Entertainment has officially announced a new physical media release for 2005's The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.

This will be the first 4K Ultra HD release for the film.

The brand new Steelbook package will also come with a standard Blu-ray and Digital Code.

The Steelbook release will be available on December 15.

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe starred Tilda Swinton as the White Queen, James McAvoy as Mr. Tumnus, and Liam Neeson as the voice of Aslan

The decision to release The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe in 4K in December isn't a coincidence. A brand new adaptation of another Narnia book, The Magician's Nephew (the sixth book published but the first chronologically), is set to open in theaters in early 2027. The interest in the franchise will only increase as we get closer to the film's release, and many fans may want to revisit the earlier Narnia films, or see them for the first time.

Wardrobe was followed by adaptations of Prince Caspian and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. All three films are currently available on Disney+.

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