D23 Adds New Membership Tier and Reveals Member Gifts for 2027
The new tier can be joined at a lower price, but without all the welcome gifts
D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is sharing more about their 2027 events and offerings, including a new tier of membership.
What's Happening:
- D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is getting ready for the new year and revealing all their events and and a brand-new way to get a Gold Membership.
- D23 has announced that a new tier of Gold Member membership with the new "Gold Access," which will launch in January 2027 for $39.99 per year.
- This new tier will be available to fans outside the U.S. as well as those in the U.S.
- The Access plan includes Gold Member discounts and offers, plus early access to purchase tickets to select D23 events. However, It does not include the membership kit or the premium items that come with the with higher-priced plans.
- The 2027 membership lineup includes:
- General: Free.
- Gold Access: $39.99 per year, without a membership kit or premium items.
- Gold Essential: $54.99 per year, with the membership kit.
- Gold Choice: $119.99 per year, with the kit and one premium item or perk.
- Gold Complete: $329.99 per year, with the kit and all four premium items and perks.
- As we reported last year, the Essential plan cost $49.99 in 2026, so members will see an increase in price on that plan. Choice and Complete remain at their prior prices.
- The 2027 welcome kit for Essential, Choice and Complete members includes:
- A Gold Member certificate and card.
- An Olaf pin celebrating the upcoming Frozen 3 - due out in November of 2027.
- An Oswald magnet marking the character’s 100th anniversary.
- A D23 Disney Lorcana trading card featuring Oswald.
- Choice members can select one of the following premium items and perks; Complete members receive all four:
- A limited-release D23 Gold Member pin box set with 10 new character designs.
- Four Fandango movie ticket codes, each worth up to $25 toward a ticket and fees.
- Two additional Gold Essential memberships to give to other fans.
- A D23 Plus-One Pass: a one-time-use voucher worth up to $100 on select 2027 event tickets.
- Throughout 2027, D23 plans on celebrating:
- 100 years of Oswald
- 95 years of Goofy
- 60 years of Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland
- 60 years of The Jungle Book
- 45 years of EPCOT
- 35 years of Aladdin
- 35 years of The Muppet Christmas Carol
- 30 years of Hercules
- 25 years of Kingdom Hearts
- 25 years of Lilo & Stitch
- 20 years of Ratatouille
- 20 years of Enchanted
- 15 years of Frankenweenie
- While D23 has shared that those milestones and others will be celebrated, no specific event details were revealed at this time.
- Additionally, new and exclusive D23 merchandise and apparel is set to be revealed throughout the year, including more fan-favorite collabs with brands like Loungefly and Blackwing. Not to mention more pins!
- Again, no specific details on merchandise has been revealed at this time.
The Big Event:
- Longtime D23 members and fans know that every year we alternate between D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event (formerly the D23 Expo) in Anaheim, CA and the smaller scale Destination D23 (formerly Destination D) at Walt Disney World.
- 2026 hosted the major D23 event in Anaheim in August, so it stands to reason that we will be seeing the return of Destination D23 at Walt Disney World again in 2027.
- However, at this time no Destination D23 details have been confirmed in today's big reveal but we anticipate that we will hear more about Destination D23 in the months ahead.
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