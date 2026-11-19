Walt Disney World Closing Pirates of the Caribbean for Lengthy Refurbishment Lasting Most of 2027
New magic will be added to the classic attraction when it reopens towards the end of 2027.
One of the Magic Kingdom's most iconic attractions is set to undergo a lengthy refurbishment in 2027.
What's Happening:
- Pirates of the Caribbean, the beloved boat ride attraction in Adventureland, will be closing on January 11, 2027 for a lengthy refurbishment set to continue through mid-November.
- Imagineering will be adding some new magic during the refurbishment, which is teased in the latest episode of We Call It Imagineering.
- As guests approach the grotto at the beginning of the ride, treasure will begin to spill with some lighting and props.
- The beach front scene will be updated, but will remain static – meaning we won't be getting the projection-face pirate from Disneyland's version of the attraction.
- Around the corner at Hurricane Lagoon, the special effects will be updated to no longer make use of disco balls. The storm will be "dialed up" and made "a little bit more exciting."
- Otherwise, the refurbishment will be a routine one working on the attraction's over 50-year-old ride system.
- This refurbishment is part of Disney's recent efforts to bring new magic and life to their classic attractions, like was done with Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin this year.
- Pirates of the Caribbean is actually not an opening day original to the Magic Kingdom, having not been part of the opening day lineup as Disney thought people wouldn't be interested in pirates given Florida's proximity to the Caribbean.
- After much guest feedback, the Magic Kingdom's shortened version of Pirates of the Caribbean opened on December 15, 1973.
- In 2006, characters like Captain Jack Sparrow and Captain Barbossa were added to the attraction, from the films that were inspired by the attraction.
- A more controversial change came in 2018, where the Auction scene was changed to remove women being sold, introducing the character of Captain Redd.
More Walt Disney World News:
- During the premiere event for Hallmark's Holiday Ever After, one star showed off an upcoming Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collection Belle-inspired dress.
- Disney fans can now bring home a little piece of the magic with a new collection of Disney Iconics plush arriving at Walt Disney World.
- The entrance archway to Tropical Americas at Disney's Animal Kingdom is continuing to take shape, already showing off some thematic details.
- Fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas can now take home a new Jack Skellington collectible mug from Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.
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