The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings design offers a first look at Allure Bridals’ upcoming collection.

Lacey Chabert may now be married to the mouse as she donned a gown from an upcoming Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collection for the Disney Springs premiere of Hallmark’s Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True.

What's Happening:

With the highly anticipated debut of Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True on Hallmark now just around the corner, a special premiere was held for the film at Walt Disney World this evening.

For the event, one of the stars wore a dress inspired by Belle — although it wasn't the actress who played Belle on Broadway.

Lacey Chabert wore the Belle Platinum Dress by Allure Bridals on the red carpet.

Disney says the look is a first glimpse of the 2027 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Princess Collection, which is set to debut early next year.

The gown has a strapless, scooped bodice and a softly gathered skirt with shimmering tulle (at least that's how Disney describes it).

Additionally, red and green floral appliqués reference the enchanted rose from Beauty and the Beast.

This latest gown follows another Belle-inspired design in the 2026 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collection, which celebrated the 35th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast.

Elsewhere during her Walt Disney World visit, Chabert rode Mad Tea Party at Magic Kingdom, spent time with Disney College Program cast members and surprised guests at the Hallmark pop-up shop at Disney Springs.

In Holiday Ever After, Chabert plays Lindsey, whose family Christmas trip to Walt Disney World takes an unexpected turn when she discovers that Philip, a disastrous former date played by Travis Van Winkle, is staying next door.

But, between the Disney and holiday magic, can things take a turn for the romantic?

The film premieres November 28 on Hallmark Channel.

You can also catch the film November 29 on Disney+ and Hulu.

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