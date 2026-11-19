Lacey Chabert Debuts 2027 Belle Wedding Gown at "Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True" Premiere
The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings design offers a first look at Allure Bridals’ upcoming collection.
Lacey Chabert may now be married to the mouse as she donned a gown from an upcoming Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collection for the Disney Springs premiere of Hallmark’s Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True.
What's Happening:
- With the highly anticipated debut of Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True on Hallmark now just around the corner, a special premiere was held for the film at Walt Disney World this evening.
- For the event, one of the stars wore a dress inspired by Belle — although it wasn't the actress who played Belle on Broadway.
- Lacey Chabert wore the Belle Platinum Dress by Allure Bridals on the red carpet.
- Disney says the look is a first glimpse of the 2027 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Princess Collection, which is set to debut early next year.
- The gown has a strapless, scooped bodice and a softly gathered skirt with shimmering tulle (at least that's how Disney describes it).
- Additionally, red and green floral appliqués reference the enchanted rose from Beauty and the Beast.
- This latest gown follows another Belle-inspired design in the 2026 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collection, which celebrated the 35th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast.
- Elsewhere during her Walt Disney World visit, Chabert rode Mad Tea Party at Magic Kingdom, spent time with Disney College Program cast members and surprised guests at the Hallmark pop-up shop at Disney Springs.
- In Holiday Ever After, Chabert plays Lindsey, whose family Christmas trip to Walt Disney World takes an unexpected turn when she discovers that Philip, a disastrous former date played by Travis Van Winkle, is staying next door.
- But, between the Disney and holiday magic, can things take a turn for the romantic?
- The film premieres November 28 on Hallmark Channel.
- You can also catch the film November 29 on Disney+ and Hulu.
More Hallmark News:
- Lacey Chabert Discusses the Walt Disney World Film on Good Morning America
- Photos: Hallmark "Holiday Ever After" Pop-Up Shop Now Open at Disney Springs
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