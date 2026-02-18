Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings Celebrates 35 Years of with New Light-Up and "Beauty and the Beast" Gowns
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons has been making fairytale wedding dreams come true since 1991.
Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons is celebrating 35 years by introducing new breathtaking new gowns created in collaboration with Allure Bridals.
What's Happening:
- Joining the 2026 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings dress collection are two breathtaking new gowns honoring the 35th anniversary of not only Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, but also the animated classic Beauty and the Beast.
- Designed as innovative expressions of fashion and storytelling, the 35th anniversary specialty gown and the Belle-inspired gown transform iconic Disney inspiration into immersive, wearable moments, celebrating creativity, innovation, imagination, and the artistry at the heart of Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings.
- The wedding dress honoring the 35th anniversary of Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings pays tribute to all the timeless qualities embodied in Disney Princess storytelling… with a glow.
- Blending cutting‑edge innovation with fairy tale fashion, the luminous design is created to visually evolve throughout the celebration. With transformative illuminations, it becomes truly 35 dresses in one — creating unforgettable moments, from the walk down the aisle to the final dance.
- Some of the features of the dress include:
- More than 500 twinkling lights seamlessly woven into the design, with 35 different settings to choose from. One to celebrate each year of Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings and every love story since the first ‘I do.’
- Full personalization at your fingertips, from color-changing lights and patterns to audio-activated technology.
- Built‑in beat‑detection technology that allows the gown to glow in rhythm with the music. Yes, even during the first dance.
- Also debuting as part of the 2026 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings gown collection, this special Belle‑inspired design holds significance of its own, created to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast.
- The romantic design features soft gold tones, elegant draping, and delicate embellishments that echo Belle’s grace, courage, curiosity, and her ability to find beauty in every moment.
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings is also debuting the rest of its 2026 dress collection, offering even more ways for brides to express their personal love story through inspired design and romantic detail.
- Available from sizes 0 to 30 at authorized Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection retailers, you can view the entire 2026 gown collection now at disneyweddings.com.
- Another way to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings is through an all-new playlist on Spotify, featuring 39 curated romantic tracks from the worlds of Disney.
