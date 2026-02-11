Celebrate Your Upcoming (Or Look Back On Your) Big Day with New Official Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Album
We hope you like some 2000's Disney Channel classics!
Disney Fairy Tale Weddings is continuing to celebrate all things love this month, debuting an official album filled with favorites.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons is continuing their month-long toast to all things love with the introduction of a brand new album/playlist.
- The collection of tunes, dubbed “Disney Weddings,” is a thoughtfully curated album of classic Disney songs designed to carry couples through every moment of their big day - from the excitement of arrival to getting ready with your entire wedding party, all the way down the aisle to “I do.”
- 39 handpicked tracks are featured on the album, which according to Disney, will be “evolving,” so be sure to save it. The album blends iconic Disney love songs like “A Whole New World” from Aladdin and “So This Is Love” from Cinderella, alongside numerous Disney Channel hits and unforgettable showstoppers like “Happily Ever After” from the Magic Kingdom nighttime spectacular of the same name.
- Each song was uniquely chosen to help couples celebrate their love story, letting them relive the magic one heartfelt beat at a time, whether just starting, or already well into their own Happily Ever After.
- Check out the album below via Spotify, or wherever you stream your music.
Track List:
- “A Night To Remember” - High School Musical
- “Love Is An Open Door” - Frozen
- “I See The Light’ - Tangled (Disney Peaceful Strings)
- “Strut” - The Cheetah Girls 2
- “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo” - Cinderella
- “Love You Like A Song” - Selena Gomez & The Scene
- “When You Wish Upon A Star” - Pinocchio (Disney Peaceful Piano)
- “Main Titles” - The Princess Diaries
- “Reception At The Palace / So This Is Love” - Cinderella
- “Kingdom Dance” - Tangled
- “So This Is Love” - Cinderella (Disney Peaceful Strings)
- “A Whole New World” - Aladdin
- “Be Our Guest” - Beauty and the Beast
- “Ma Belle Evangeline” - The Princess and the Frog
- “Enchanted Suite” - Enchanted
- “Santa Fe” - Newsies (Disney Peaceful Guitar)
- “Once Upon A Dream” - Sleeping Beauty
- “The Princess Diaries Medley” - The Princess Diaries
- “Married Life” - UP (Disney Peaceful Strings)
- “What Dreams Are Made Of” - Hilary Duff
- “Can I Have This Dance” - High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- “He Could Be The One” - Hannah Montana
- “That’s How You Know” - Enchanted
- “Everyday” - High School Musical 2
- “True To Your Heart” - Mulan
- “Nobody Like U” - Turning Red
- “Start of Something New” - High School Musical
- “Friend Like Me” - Aladdin (2019)
- “Something That I Want” - Tangled
- “Just Wanna Be With You” - High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- “Happily Ever After” - Jordan Fisher, Angie K
- “Lava” - Lava
- “You’ll Be In My Heart” - Tarzan
- “See You Again” - Miley Cyrus
- “Neon Lights” - Demi Lovato
- “If I Never Knew You” - Pocahontas
- “Gotta Find You” - Camp Rock
- “Wouldn’t Change A Thing” - Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
- “Breaking Free” - High School Musical
To Completely Editorialize:
- Some initial thoughts on this album: First, we’ve done this before and on physical media too. Disney Fairy Tale Weddings has a soundtrack composed of Disney classics all re-recorded instrumentally, showcasing a more traditional and elegant format. This new compilation of songs is mostly lifted right from the movie soundtracks. Granted, Disney has openly said this is just a playlist to get through, get ready for, or reminisce on your big day, while the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings soundtrack was more in line with playing at the actual ceremony.
- While it’s great that this album (thanks to the digital format) can evolve, they could have uploaded new tracks just for it instead of using the soundtrack sources and made it extra special. That said, we must acknowledge that they did use variant string and instrumental versions of other Disney hits. The way it is built now feels more like this album was a project tasked to an intern to keep them busy.
- Which leads to the final thought - there is A LOT of Disney Channel on this playlist, and as such, feels targeted to a very distinct generation of Disney fans. While the album is meant to get ready for or to look back on the big day, it definitely feels targeted toward those early 20-something Disney fans, with a few classics thrown in for good measure. It was just one song from Smart House away from completely questioning the intent of the album. Surely someone has played “Slam Dunk Da Funk” at their reception though, right?
