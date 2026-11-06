Lacey Chabert Joins "GMA" to Discuss "Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True"
Plus, get a first look at a clip from the upcoming holiday film.
Lacey Chabert, star of the new Hallmark Christmas movie, Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, stopped by GMA to discuss the film.
What's Happening:
- This holiday season, Hallmark Channel is going to Walt Disney World with an original film filmed on location at the resort, titled Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True.
- The film stars Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Travis Van Winkle (Transformers) as Lindsey and Philip.
- When Lindsey heads out on her perfect Walt Disney World Christmas vacation, the magic is interrupted when she finds out a former and disastrous blind date, Philip is staying in the room next door.
- The film was shot entirely on location at Walt Disney World, and during a recent appearance on ABC's Good Morning America, Chabert discussed what it was like to film at the Most Magical Place on Earth.
- A clip from the lobby of Disney's Polynesian Village Resort is shown, where Lindsey and Philip unexpectedly bump into each other.
- Chabert is perhaps best known for playing Gretchen Werner's in Mean Girls, and she's asked what a Hallmark movie starring that character might be like.
- Check out the full interview for yourself in the video below.
- Holiday Ever After also stars:
- Richard Kind (Inside Out)
- Christy Carlson Romano (Kim Possible)
- Bryce Durfee (Last Man Standing)
- Taegan Burns (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers)
- Asher Alexander (Hal & Harper)
- Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True premieres Saturday, November 28 on the Hallmark Channel.
More Disney Movie News:
- Avengers: Doomsday will be taking on a massive media blitz across the globe ahead of the film's release.
- Avatar: Fire and Ash is getting a Collector's Edition with six hours of new content.
- Big Hero 6 director Don Hall is reportedly working on a new project at Disney after spending a couple years with Skydance Animation.
- The Heffley family are back in a new animated adventure, as Disney debuts the trailer for Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway.