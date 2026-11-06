Lacey Chabert Joins "GMA" to Discuss "Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True"

Plus, get a first look at a clip from the upcoming holiday film.

Lacey Chabert, star of the new Hallmark Christmas movie, Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, stopped by GMA to discuss the film.

What's Happening:

  • This holiday season, Hallmark Channel is going to Walt Disney World with an original film filmed on location at the resort, titled Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True.
  • The film stars Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Travis Van Winkle (Transformers) as Lindsey and Philip. 
  • When Lindsey heads out on her perfect Walt Disney World Christmas vacation, the magic is interrupted when she finds out a former and disastrous blind date, Philip is staying in the room next door. 
  • The film was shot entirely on location at Walt Disney World, and during a recent appearance on ABC's Good Morning America, Chabert discussed what it was like to film at the Most Magical Place on Earth.
  • A clip from the lobby of Disney's Polynesian Village Resort is shown, where Lindsey and Philip unexpectedly bump into each other.
  • Chabert is perhaps best known for playing Gretchen Werner's in Mean Girls, and she's asked what a Hallmark movie starring that character might be like.
  • Check out the full interview for yourself in the video below.

  • Holiday Ever After also stars:
    • Richard Kind (Inside Out)
    • Christy Carlson Romano (Kim Possible)
    • Bryce Durfee (Last Man Standing)
    • Taegan Burns (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers)
    • Asher Alexander (Hal & Harper)
  • Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True premieres Saturday, November 28 on the Hallmark Channel.

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