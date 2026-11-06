Lacey Chabert Joins "GMA" to Discuss "Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True"

Plus, get a first look at a clip from the upcoming holiday film.

Lacey Chabert, star of the new Hallmark Christmas movie, Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, stopped by GMA to discuss the film.

What's Happening:

This holiday season, Hallmark Channel is going to Walt Disney World with an original film filmed on location at the resort, titled Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True.

The film stars Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Travis Van Winkle (Transformers) as Lindsey and Philip.

When Lindsey heads out on her perfect Walt Disney World Christmas vacation, the magic is interrupted when she finds out a former and disastrous blind date, Philip is staying in the room next door.

The film was shot entirely on location at Walt Disney World, and during a recent appearance on ABC's Good Morning America, Chabert discussed what it was like to film at the Most Magical Place on Earth.

A clip from the lobby of Disney's Polynesian Village Resort is shown, where Lindsey and Philip unexpectedly bump into each other.

Chabert is perhaps best known for playing Gretchen Werner's in Mean Girls, and she's asked what a Hallmark movie starring that character might be like.

Check out the full interview for yourself in the video below.

Holiday Ever After also stars: Richard Kind (Inside Out) Christy Carlson Romano (Kim Possible) Bryce Durfee (Last Man Standing) Taegan Burns (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) Asher Alexander (Hal & Harper)

Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True premieres Saturday, November 28 on the Hallmark Channel.

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