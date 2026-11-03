John Cena Bringing WWE Event to Walt Disney World Next Month
Suddenly those runDisney expos don't feel so crowded.
John Cena is bringing his long awaited WWE event to the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World.
What's Happening:
- John Cena himself appeared on Monday Night Raw in Brooklyn, New York, earlier this evening where he unveiled some of the details behind the long-awaited John Cena Classic.
- He told the crowd at the Barclays Center the John Cena Classic will be held as part of a two-part Monday Night Raw on December 14.
- And as for the location? Cena put it best himself, saying "We're going to Disney World!"
- While some members of the WWE roster will be in Perth, Australia, those competing in the John Cena Classic will be at the ESPN Wide World of Sportrs Complex at Walt Disney World fighting for the new championship.
- Cena first made the announcement of the John Cena Classic back in May at Backlash.
- At that time, he said stars from each of WWE’s top brands would compete for a championship and the champion would be voted on by the fans.
- Cena didn’t reveal too many more details aside from the date and location of the Classic, nor did he mention the format of the event at this time.
- Fans can find out how they can get involved or sign up for first details at the official site.
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