"Avatar: Fire and Ash" Collector's Edition Dropping Next Month

It says a great deal about the Avatar franchise that it's been suggested the third film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, was something of a disappointment in that it only made $1.4 billion. The newest entry in the series was still wildly popular, so one expects that the new collector's edition 4K Ultra HD will be as well.

What's Happening:

While we wait for definitive news on the future of the Avatar franchise, a brand-new Collector's Edition of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash has been announced.

It will be available on Digital and 4K Ultra HD on December 8, 2026.

The package boasts six hours of never-before-seen content, making this package a must-have for the Avatar completionist.

The full list of new bonus features includes:

Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films Episode 1 Episode 2

Stephen Lang "Infinite Space"

Deleted and Extended Scenes "Wind Traders Travel Vignettes" - Extended Cut "Sullys' Escape from Ash Through Swamp" - Extended Cut "Quaritch Tells Ardmore that Spider Can Breathe Pandoran Air" - Deleted Scene "Selfridge's Arrival" - Deleted Scene "Lo'ak Chases After Payakan" - Deleted Scene "Jake Leaves Reef to Attack the RDA" - Deleted Scene "The Coming of Age Ceremony" - Deleted Scene "Jake and Spider are Held Captive at Bridgehead" - Deleted Sequence "Quaritch's Reflection" - Deleted Scene "Neytiri and Spider Return to the Reef Without Jake" - Deleted Scene "Alternative Ardmore Death" - Deleted Scene "Neytiri Presents Pril to Tonowari" - Deleted Scene

Performance Capture Side-by-Sides Jake and Neytiri Argue about Faith Jake and Lo'ak Clash over Payakan Jake and Neytiri Fight about Spider Kiri & Tsireya Comfort Lo'ak in His Time of Need Tsireya Tells Lo'ak about Payakan Quaritch Arrives at Ash Village and Strikes a Deal with Varang Beach Standoff Ronal Tells Kiri that She Must Do Something Ronal Gives Birth, Jake and Lo’ak Surface

Scene Deconstructions Lo'ak Shows Jake the Recovered War Bow Family Meeting to Send Spider Away Varang's Fire Dance and Sullys’ Escape Kiri Learns She is Eywa's Child Kiri Teaches Spider to Ride an Ilu

Performance Capture Demos Performance Capture Demo #1 with Stephen Lang and Oona Chaplin, November 20, 2025, Manhattan Beach Studios Performance Capture Demo #2 with Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver, November 20, 2025, Manhattan Beach Studios

Awards Panels — Cast | Filmmakers I Music Awards Panel with Cast, Disney Lot, Main Theatre - November 30, 2025 Miley Cyrus Awards Q&A, DGA Theater 1 - December 4, 2025 Awards Panel with Department Heads, AMC Century City - January 8, 2026 Music Panel, Vibrato Grill Jazz - January 9, 2026

Gone with the Wind TrAIders Crew Short

Archives (Physical Only) Script Production Art

The Collector's Edition also includes these previously released bonus features:

English Family Audio Track — All objectionable language removed.

— All objectionable language removed. Igniting the Flame: The Making of Avatar: Fire and Ash — A series of featurettes that explores the filmmakers' journey making Avatar: Fire and Ash with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and insights about the process from the creative talents who shaped the film.

— A series of featurettes that explores the filmmakers' journey making Avatar: Fire and Ash with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and insights about the process from the creative talents who shaped the film. Jon Landau Tribute — If James Cameron is the guiding vision for the Avatar sequels, producer Jon Landau was their nurturing heart. In this warm tribute, the filmmakers celebrate a beloved friend and colleague with remembrances from cast and crew.

— If James Cameron is the guiding vision for the Avatar sequels, producer Jon Landau was their nurturing heart. In this warm tribute, the filmmakers celebrate a beloved friend and colleague with remembrances from cast and crew. RDA Orientation — Do you have what it takes to survive the wild frontier of Pandora? In these tutorial videos, the RDA provides essential training in Na'vi language and an intelligence briefing on the clans of Pandora and the biomes they inhabit.

— Marketing Materials & Music Video — Marketing materials used to build audience awareness of the film. “Dream as One” Music Video: Multi-Grammy®-winning superstar Miley Cyrus performs her emotional end-title ballad, "Dream as One," in the official music video. Theatrical Trailer 1 : New clans, new villains. The Sully family fights to survive. Watch trailer 1 now. Theatrical Trailer 2 : The Pandoran world goes deeper than you can imagine. Watch trailer 2 now.

— Marketing materials used to build audience awareness of the film.

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