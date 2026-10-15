AVATAR: Guardians of Eywa Immersive Experience set to Debut Next Year

The future of the Avatar franchise on the big screen remains a question, which doesn't mean Disney will be slowing down with the world of Avatar anytime soon. A brand new immersive experience has been announced that will debut in Canada next year.

What's Happening:

A new "multi-sensory experience" inspired by Avatar has been announced, called AVATAR: Guardians of Eywa.

From Disney Theatrical Group and EMM Williams Productions, the show blends live performance, narrative, and immersive technology to transport guests to the world of Pandora.

While the announcement is light on specifics regarding exactly what one would experience in the show, concept art shows off walk-through attraction elements that recreate elements of the world of Pandora.

The experience will culminate with a "live acrobatic show celebrating the power of connection and the spirit of life itself." Concept art implies something not unlike a Cirque du Soleil-style show.

AVATAR: Guardians of Eywa will debut May 17, 2027, at Table Rock Centre at Niagara Falls, Canada. Performances will run through September 2027. The show is planning to travel after that.

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