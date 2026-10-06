Disney and James Cameron Dispel Copyright Lawsuit Over "Avatar" Sequels

A federal judge has dismissed a copyright lawsuit alleging that Disney and James Cameron copied elements of a science fiction story for the Avatar sequels.

A federal judge in Los Angeles has dismissed a copyright lawsuit against Disney and filmmaker James Cameron over the blockbuster Avatar sequels, ruling that the films are not substantially similar to a science fiction story at the center of the case.

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According to Reuters, U.S. District Judge George Wu dismissed the lawsuit brought by 3-D animator Eric Ryder, who alleged that Disney and Cameron copied elements of his science fiction story, KRZ, for Avatar: The Way of Water and the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash. In a ruling published Friday, Wu determined that while the works share some general features, the similarities were not enough to support a copyright infringement claim.

Ryder's lawsuit centered on KRZ, a story he said he developed in the early 2000s while collaborating with Cameron's Lightstorm Entertainment on a potential film project. According to Ryder's December complaint, both KRZ and the Avatar franchise feature anthropomorphic beings, expansive ocean settings and a powerful Earth-based corporation involved in environmentally damaging mining operations on Europa, a moon of Jupiter.

Judge Wu found that those elements constituted general ideas and similarities rather than substantial similarities protected by copyright. His ruling concluded that "KRZ and the Avatar sequels share certain general features, but are not substantially similar."

The ruling marks another legal setback for Ryder in his efforts to connect his work to the Avatar franchise. He previously brought a similar copyright lawsuit involving the original Avatar film, but lost that case in 2014.

The latest case was filed in December and named Cameron and Disney in the copyright dispute. Ryder alleged that his work had been used as the basis for elements of the later Avatar films.

Representatives and attorneys for Ryder and Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the ruling.

Cameron's Avatar franchise has become one of the most successful film series in history, with the sequels continuing the story of the Na'vi and their conflict with human interests seeking to exploit the resources of Pandora and its surrounding world. Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third installment in the franchise.

The case is Ryder v. Cameron, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:25-cv-11854.

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