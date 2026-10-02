Disney Spends $115 Million on Offices Near Disneyland Resort

Disneyland is reportedly buying some new office space.

There are a lot of big changes happening at Disneyland Resort right now as part of the multi-year DisneylandForward project. However, there are some equally interesting changes happening just a few miles away, as Disney Parks has reportedly spent $115 million on a 25-acre office campus.

What's Happening:

Earlier this year, Yamaha Motor Corp announced plans to relocate from its current location at 6555 Katella Ave in Cyprus to new facilities in Georgia.

This morning, it was announced that Yamaha had sold its 25-acre campus for $115 million. While no buyer was named, The Orange County Register claims the buyer was Disney, specifically Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. Inc.

Disney has yet to comment on the purchase, so it's unclear what purpose the location will serve. The campus is about six miles from the western edge of Disneyland Resort, so it's likely too far away to have any direct theme park purpose.

However, with all of the changes planned at Disneyland Resort, new office space will certainly be needed. In February, it was confirmed that a Disneyland Resort office building would be demolished to make room for the new parking structure that recently began construction, so this campus may be the replacement for that space, as well as other office space that may be lost during the expansion.

Whatever the purpose, Disney won't be moving in for a while. Yamaha is expected to take two years to fully move out, and will reportedly be leasing the building back from Disney until the exodus is complete in 2028.

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