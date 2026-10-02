This New Disneyland Resort Costco Deal is Worth Checking Out

A trip to Disneyland Resort is not a cheap vacation, so it's always nice when you can find a way to save a few bucks. If you're looking to spend a couple of days there in the next couple of months, you might want to head over to Costco, as they have a pretty solid deal that will absolutely save you some cash.

What's Happening:

A new Disneyland Resort ticket bundle has been spotted at some California Costco stores, according to posts on Reddit.

The bundle contains a 2-day Park Hopper ticket, Lightning Lane Multi-Pass, and a $60 Dining Card for $329.99

At standard prices, that same bundle would cost you $563 right now, so it's a pretty solid savings of over $200.

There is, as usual, some fine print. The deal is only valid between October 2 and December 18, and the second-day ticket must be used within 13 days of the first, or by December 18, whichever date comes first.

As deals go, it's not the worst. It's unlikely that anybody buying a package like this is paying for anything that won't get used. Thus, it is saving money off the top that can then go toward lodging, merchandise, or whatever else you want to spend it on.

More Disneyland Resort News: