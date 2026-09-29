Mickey and Minnie Welcome Tournament of Roses Royal Court to Disneyland

Their first official act is a trip to Disneyland.

The Tournament of Roses parade is one of the nation's longest-running New Year's Day traditions, and while the event is still several months away, the Royal Court for next year's event was just recently announced. So what do you do after joining the prestigious Tournament of Roses Royal Court? Go to Disneyland, of course.

What's Happening:

The Tournament of Roses Royal Court is a collection of specially selected high school women who are chosen via a combination of academic achievement, community and school involvement, public speaking, and leadership abilities.

This year's Court consists of: Evita Bridge, Mayfield Senior School Maria Teresa McDonald, Thurgood Marshall Secondary School Daniela Guzman, Arcadia High School Elizabeth Rweyemamu, Polytechnic School Irene Maddox, Eagle Rock High School Tessa Choi, La Cañada High School Lucy Wendling, San Marino High School



The group has already begun their time as the Royal Court, and today they completed another annual tradition: visiting Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland Resort has an ongoing relationship with the Tournament of Roses. Walt Disney was the Grand Marshal of the parade in 1966 and Disneyland has been part of the parade on many occasions.

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