Video: New Lighting Brings New Life to the Grand Canyon Diorama Aboard the Disneyland Railroad

The classic diorama truly may have never looked better!

Following the return of the Primeval World diorama to the Disneyland Railroad earlier this month, the adjoined Grand Canyon diorama is once again part of the beloved attraction – and it looks better than ever!

What's Happening:

The lights are back on at the beloved Grand Canyon diorama, a beloved element of the Disneyland Railroad voyage since 1958.

The diorama itself has received some excellent updated lighting, showcasing colorful hues of purple, blue and orange.

Sensitive riders will be happy to know that the thunder sound effects are not as loud as they used to be, previously proving to be quite the shock to riders.

Of course, the Grand Canyon is followed by the Primeval World, and that section too underwent a refurbishment – but returned a few weeks ago.

During the refurbishment over the summer, riders weren't left completely in the dark, as some decorative animal flats were added along the route – as you can see in the video below.

The iconic music to both scenes still plays as passengers ride by, coming from the "Grand Canyon Suite" by Ferde Grofé and the 1961 film Mysterious Island, respectively.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Radiator Springs Curios is currently surrounded by themed construction walls and is expected to reopen at the end of the month.

Even more construction walls have gone up in the Esplanade as work begins in earnest on the reimagined Eastern Gateway.

The Disneyland Resort is celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with some displays across the resort, including a new shop window on Main Street, U.S.A.

Exterior work is underway at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar and Tangaroa Terrace at the Disneyland Hotel, while both venues remain open.