Video: New Lighting Brings New Life to the Grand Canyon Diorama Aboard the Disneyland Railroad

The classic diorama truly may have never looked better!

Following the return of the Primeval World diorama to the Disneyland Railroad earlier this month, the adjoined Grand Canyon diorama is once again part of the beloved attraction – and it looks better than ever!

What's Happening:

  • The lights are back on at the beloved Grand Canyon diorama, a beloved element of the Disneyland Railroad voyage since 1958.
  • The diorama itself has received some excellent updated lighting, showcasing colorful hues of purple, blue and orange.
  • Sensitive riders will be happy to know that the thunder sound effects are not as loud as they used to be, previously proving to be quite the shock to riders.
  • Of course, the Grand Canyon is followed by the Primeval World, and that section too underwent a refurbishment – but returned a few weeks ago.

  • During the refurbishment over the summer, riders weren't left completely in the dark, as some decorative animal flats were added along the route – as you can see in the video below.

  • The iconic music to both scenes still plays as passengers ride by, coming from the "Grand Canyon Suite" by Ferde Grofé and the 1961 film Mysterious Island, respectively.

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Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber