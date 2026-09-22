Photos: Disneyland Honors Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with New Window Display on Main Street
Plus, returning "Encanto" and "Coco" topiaries can be found in Downtown Disney.
The Disneyland Resort is celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with some displays across the resort, including a new shop window on Main Street, U.S.A.
What's Happening:
- Recognized from September 15 to October 15, Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month showcases the beautiful diversity, extensive histories and many contributions of the community.
- As part of the celebrations, Disneyland has introduced a new shop window display on Main Street depicting a family's journey through Mexico and Latin America.
- Specifically, you can find this display in an Emporium shop window through November 2, 2026.
- Over at the Downtown Disney District, you'll find two planters dedicated to Encanto and Coco, featuring beautiful topiaries of some of the film's characters.
- The Encanto display is that of a traditional Colombian Silleta floral display—carried during Medellín's Flower Festival—accompanied by an Isabela topiary, celebrating her gift for creating beauty through nature.
- Nearby, Miguel from Coco appears in his mariachi outfit with his trusty guitar, honoring the bond between family history and music.
- Throughout the month, Disneyland Resort guests can continue the celebrations with resort-wide food offerings, special entertainment such as Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland, and even a special appearance from Elena of Avalor from October 4-15.
- For a complete look at how Disneyland is celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, visit Disneyland.com.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Exterior work is underway at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar and Tangaroa Terrace at the Disneyland Hotel, while both venues remain open.
- Some great new Disneyland Resort hotel deals are now available that cover both the Halloween and Christmas seasons.
- Disney Parks fans can now bring a little of the magic home with them through a new relaxing musical collection, Disney Guitar: A Day at the Parks.
- Security on the east Esplanade will be moving locations to accommodate the ramping up of construction in the area.
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