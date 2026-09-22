Photos: Disneyland Honors Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with New Window Display on Main Street

Plus, returning "Encanto" and "Coco" topiaries can be found in Downtown Disney.
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The Disneyland Resort is celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with some displays across the resort, including a new shop window on Main Street, U.S.A.

What's Happening:

  • Recognized from September 15 to October 15, Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month showcases the beautiful diversity, extensive histories and many contributions of the community.
  • As part of the celebrations, Disneyland has introduced a new shop window display on Main Street depicting a family's journey through Mexico and Latin America.

  • Specifically, you can find this display in an Emporium shop window through November 2, 2026.

  • Over at the Downtown Disney District, you'll find two planters dedicated to Encanto and Coco, featuring beautiful topiaries of some of the film's characters.
  • The Encanto display is that of a traditional Colombian Silleta floral display—carried during Medellín's Flower Festival—accompanied by an Isabela topiary, celebrating her gift for creating beauty through nature.

  • Nearby, Miguel from Coco appears in his mariachi outfit with his trusty guitar, honoring the bond between family history and music.

  • Throughout the month, Disneyland Resort guests can continue the celebrations with resort-wide food offerings, special entertainment such as Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland, and even a special appearance from Elena of Avalor from October 4-15.
  • For a complete look at how Disneyland is celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, visit Disneyland.com.

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Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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