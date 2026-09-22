Photos: Construction at Trader Sam’s and Tangaroa Terrace Patio at the Disneyland Hotel

Scaffolding has gone up around the exterior of the popular Disneyland Hotel dining destinations as patio construction gets underway.

A familiar Disneyland Hotel destination is getting a closer look as construction begins around two popular dining locations. Work is now underway on the patio area at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar and Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill, with scaffolding now visible around the buildings.

What’s Happening:

Located just across from the Disneyland Hotel’s pool area, the two venues are surrounded by scaffolding and construction walls as crews begin work on the exterior patio area.

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar is a fan-favorite Disneyland Hotel destination known for its immersive Polynesian-inspired atmosphere, elaborate theming and specialty cocktails. The intimate bar features a variety of tropical drinks, with its environment incorporating animated effects and other surprises that have become part of the experience.

Right next door, Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill offers a more casual setting with a menu inspired by tropical flavors. The restaurant’s location near the Disneyland Hotel pool makes it a popular stop for guests looking for a meal or tropical drink during a day at the resort.

The current construction appears focused on the patio area shared by the two destinations, with the scaffolding positioned along the exterior facing the pool. Disney has not revealed additional details about the scope of the work, what specific changes will be made to the patio or when construction is expected to be completed.

For now, guests visiting Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar and Tangaroa Terrace can expect to see construction activity surrounding the exterior patio area as the project moves forward.

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