Photos: Radiator Springs Curios Temporarily Closed at Disney California Adventure
The Cars Land merchandise location is currently surrounded by themed construction walls and is expected to reopen at the end of the month.
A popular shopping stop in Cars Land has temporarily disappeared behind construction walls at Disney California Adventure. Radiator Springs Curios is currently closed as crews work behind a newly installed construction barrier, adding a small change to the Route 66-inspired land.
What’s Happening:
- Green army-like camouflage scrim was recently spotted around the temporarily closed Radiator Springs Curios, while wood-plank construction walls now block the entrance to the shop. The walls continue the theming of Cars Land with several Car-inspired details, helping the temporary closure blend into the surrounding environment.
- Parts of the wood-paneled walls feature retro Route 66 emblems and other decorative elements inspired by the Cars films. The added details help maintain the look and feel of Radiator Springs even while the merchandise location is unavailable to guests.
- Radiator Springs Curios is located along Route 66 in Cars Land and is themed as a roadside souvenir shop in the fictional town of Radiator Springs. The location offers a variety of Cars-themed merchandise, making it a popular stop for guests exploring the land.
- The temporary closure is not expected to last particularly long. Radiator Springs Curios is currently expected to reopen at the end of the month.
- Radiator Springs Curios is just one of several shops that help create the immersive setting of Cars Land, which transports guests into the world of Lightning McQueen, Mater and the residents of Radiator Springs. Its temporary closure means guests will have to wait a little longer before returning to the shop.
- With an expected reopening later this month, the temporary construction setup should be short-lived. Until then, the newly installed walls give guests another glimpse at the ongoing changes taking place throughout Disney California Adventure.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Photos: Construction at Trader Sam’s and Tangaroa Terrace Patio at the Disneyland Hotel
- Photos: Even More Construction Walls Go Up in Disneyland Esplanade
- Photos: Armored Avengers Jeep Moves Next to Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure
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