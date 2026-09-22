Photos: Even More Construction Walls Go Up in Disneyland Esplanade

New barriers have appeared between the ticket booths and Porto’s construction, changing the walkway for guests arriving from the parking structures and Downtown Disney.

Construction continues to reshape the Disneyland Resort entrance area, with more walls now appearing in the Esplanade between the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure entrances. The latest changes are particularly noticeable for guests arriving from the Mickey & Friends parking structure or walking over from the Downtown Disney District.

What’s Happening:

Additional construction walls have been installed in the Esplanade between the ticket booths and the ongoing Porto’s construction. Guests will encounter the new barriers shortly after exiting the tram from the parking structure or approaching the theme parks from the World of Disney area.

The latest work follows the removal of the ticket booths on the east side of the Esplanade, part of an ongoing construction project that is changing how guests move through the Disneyland Resort’s main entrance area.

Disneyland recently updated its website with information about the construction, noting that after the demolition of the ticket booths is completed, the security checkpoint on that side of the Esplanade will temporarily relocate into the area where the ticket booths previously stood.

The security relocation is described by Disney as temporary, although the company has not provided a specific timeline for how long the new arrangement will remain in place.

Disney also warned guests that construction walls in the area could lead to adjustments to pedestrian walkways between the Esplanade entrance and the two theme parks. The newest walls appear to be part of that ongoing work, creating additional barriers in an area that typically serves as a major pedestrian route for Disneyland Resort guests.

The changes are especially noticeable for guests arriving by tram. After getting off the tram from the Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals parking structures, guests now encounter the new construction walls as they make their way toward the Esplanade and theme park entrances. Similar changes are visible for guests approaching the area from Downtown Disney and World of Disney.

For now, guests should be prepared for a slightly different arrival experience as construction continues throughout the Esplanade. With additional walls now in place and the future temporary security location taking shape, pedestrian traffic patterns in the area are expected to continue changing as the project progresses.

Disney has not announced a final completion date for the broader entrance-area construction, so expect to see additional updates and walkway adjustments as work continues.

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