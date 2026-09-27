Mountains of Problems: The Reality of a Matterhorn Rebuild at Disneyland

The future of Matterhorn Bobsleds has been put into question as rumors begin swirling that Disneyland may rebuild the classic attraction from the ground up as part of the upcoming Tomorrowland overhaul.

Back in August, rumors took DisTwitter by storm, as fans debated the future of Walt Disney World's Space Mountain. Both the first Space Mountain attraction ever built and one of Walt Disney World's most classic experiences, the idea that the ride could be torn down from the inside for a brand-new version of Space Mountain seemed almost asinine. But with Tokyo Disney’s massive rebuild of their version of the attraction, the possibility seemed legitimate.

Those rumors proved to be farther down the pipeline, if true at all, as nothing was announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. However, what was announced was a brand-new, expedited overhaul of Tomorrowland at Disneyland Resort. Many fans have been begging for this to come to fruition for years, and we are now in a position to see Disneyland's weakest land brought up to the standards of modern-day Disney Parks.

For the most part, all eyes have been on the PeopleMover. With some plastic covering showing up on some of the track, fans have been excited at the potential of the favorite attraction’s return. Well, seemingly out of the blue, another major rumor put one of Disneyland’s most iconic attractions in the spotlight: Matterhorn Bobsleds.

Sitting between Tomorrowland and Fantasyland, Matterhorn Bobsleds opened in 1959 as the first tubular steel roller coaster in the world, revolutionizing the roller coaster as well as the theme park and amusement park industries.

Matterhorn has remained a staple of Disneyland ever since. Towering above Sleeping Beauty Castle, the mountain remains one of the most scenic and gorgeous parts of the park.

However, nearly 70 years since its opening, Matterhorn can also be a somewhat problematic attraction, closing regularly for major refurbishments for months at a time. Regardless, I have a tough time believing that a massive rebuild would be financially viable. I’m sure tons of money goes into Matterhorn every year, rebuilding Matterhorn raises several huge questions.

RUMOR: Matterhorn Bobsleds to be Torn Down & Rebuilt in New Location as Part of Tomorrowland Reimagininghttps://t.co/4MDKs2yzAu — Disneyland News Today (@dlnt) September 27, 2026

While the current talk suggests that Matterhorn would be moved, the question is where. The only logical place it can go is behind where it currently stands. This would force Disney to remove and reroute Monorail track, PeopleMover track, Autopia, Finding Nemo: Submarine Voyage, and a plethora of seating and greenspace. This is far from a simple construction project in a parking lot like Tokyo’s Space Mountain: Earth Rise.

Another major reality Disney would have to face is nearly seven decades of changing engineering and clearance standards. Because there is no federal oversight of fixed-site amusement parks, regulation of permanent attractions like Matterhorn largely falls to individual states, many of which incorporate standards developed by ASTM International's F24 Committee.

California has its own Amusement Ride and Tramway (ART) Unit, which oversees permanent amusement rides in the state. California regulations also specifically distinguish between new attractions and “existing permanent amusement rides,” which include attractions that opened before July 12, 2003.

That distinction is important for Matterhorn. This makes it so the attraction doesn't have to be rebuilt every time modern design standards change, allowing elements of its nearly 70-year-old design to continue operating today. However, a brand-new Matterhorn would be a different story, and even major modifications to an existing attraction can trigger additional design requirements and state inspections.

This becomes especially important when considering things like reach envelopes and clearances. A Matterhorn designed and built from scratch today would have to contend with modern engineering standards that simply did not exist when the attraction opened in 1959. You’d likely no longer be able to touch the ceiling when heading up the lift hill ever again.

All in all, Matterhorn could never truly be the same ride. While, admittedly, I am hesitant to even humor this crazy rumor, I’ve been surprised by Disney’s willingness to say goodbye to attractions we’ve grown to know as classics.

We’ll have to wait and see if Tomorrowland brings fans on a new adventure down the icy slopes of the Matterhorn, but if I had to place my bets, this rumor will just be frozen in the past.



