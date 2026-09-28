Disneyland Resort has a New Way to Help You Keep Track of Popcorn Buckets

While popcorn buckets and drink holders have become big business at movie theaters in recent years, theme park fans have known just how much passion can surround these items for a lot longer. There are so many new popcorn buckets and other novelties arriving at Disney parks so often that it can honestly be difficult to figure out just what is available and where. Luckily, for fans and collectors, Disneyland Resort has a plan to keep things more organized.

What's Happening:

A new post on the Disney Parks Blog is all about the different novelties available at Disneyland Resort. It's quite a comprehensive list of popcorn buckets, sippers, straw clips, glow cubes, and just about every other item that you can purchase alongside food and drink at Disneyland Resort.

It's largely focused on the various items available during Halloween Time, like the Hatbox Ghost or Headless Horseman popcorn buckets or the new Coco lantern sipper.

The post doesn't include any brand-new items that haven't yet been announced, but it's the post itself that is potentially valuable to lovers of Disneyland Resort novelties, as it mentions the page will be updated regularly to keep fans up to date on what items are still available and where to find them.

This is actually a really nice feature. Some novelties are so popular that they basically disappear in a few days, never to be seen again. But most items hang around for a while. Sometimes items that have been around for a while can be hard to find. Did you even know that there are still Fantastic Four items available, or that the 70th anniversary Abominable Snowman sipper is still around?

This page will now be a solid resource not just for what's new, but for what is still available if you're hoping to grab something specific.

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