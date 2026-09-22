Photos: Disneyland Main Street Cinema Gains Mickey Mouse MagicBand+ Interaction

MagicBands have never been as functional at Disneyland Resort as they are at Walt Disney World, and all signs point to them being phased out at the California park. That said, the MagicBands' time at Disneyland isn't over quite yet.

What's Happening:

While support for MagicBand+ has not been officially discontinued in the park, with inventory of the devices apparently not being replenished, it remains to be seen how long we'll continue to see things like this, but it's nice to have while it lasts.

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