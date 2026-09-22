Photos: Disneyland Main Street Cinema Gains Mickey Mouse MagicBand+ Interaction
The update replaces the Sherman Brothers ticket.
MagicBands have never been as functional at Disneyland Resort as they are at Walt Disney World, and all signs point to them being phased out at the California park. That said, the MagicBands' time at Disneyland isn't over quite yet.
What's Happening:
- The Main Street Cinema on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland has seen its MagicBand+ touchpoint updated to dispense a new item.
- The MagicBand+ touchpoint was added to Main Street Cinema as part of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration. At the time, the cinema was showing a tribute to the Sherman Brothers, including a short film about the creation of the new verse to "it's a small world," so the MagicBand dispensed a ticket to that film.
- Following a brief renovation, the cinema is now showing modern Mickey Mouse shorts, so the new ticket is for that.
- While support for MagicBand+ has not been officially discontinued in the park, with inventory of the devices apparently not being replenished, it remains to be seen how long we'll continue to see things like this, but it's nice to have while it lasts.
More Disneyland News:
- New Disneyland Resort hotel deals are available through December.
- Changes continue at the Disneyland Esplanade as part of ongoing construction.
- The Magic Happens parade floats have returned to Disneyland Resort ahead of the parades planned return next year.
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