Photos: Disneyland Main Street Cinema Gains Mickey Mouse MagicBand+ Interaction

The update replaces the Sherman Brothers ticket.

MagicBands have never been as functional at Disneyland Resort as they are at Walt Disney World, and all signs point to them being phased out at the California park. That said, the MagicBands' time at Disneyland isn't over quite yet.

What's Happening:

  • While support for MagicBand+ has not been officially discontinued in the park, with inventory of the devices apparently not being replenished, it remains to be seen how long we'll continue to see things like this, but it's nice to have while it lasts.

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber