New Round of Disney Layoffs Officially Hit "A Couple Hundred" Cast Members

It would have been nice if the rumors hadn't been true.

Rumors have been circulating for a couple of weeks that a fresh round of layoffs could hit Disney before September ends. Unfortunately, the rumors have turned out to be true.

What's Happening:

Deadline is reporting that layoffs have been initiated at Disney and are likely to impact "a couple hundred" people. The cuts are primarily centered in tech and HR.

Disney's TV and motion picture studios are officially exempt from the layoffs. Restructuring of those divisions, and associated layoffs, under new Disney President and Chief Creative Officer Dana Walden has been expected, but those changes are apparently still to come.

This is the third round of layoffs since Josh D'Amaro took over as CEO of the Walt Disney Company.

Over 1,000 people were let go back in April. A second round of layoffs, which included Pixar and National Geographic, hit in July.

This round of layoffs had been rumored earlier in the month and was all but confirmed when a memo from Disney Vice President Horacio Gutierrez leaked. It's likely some of those being laid off are within the Legal & Global Affairs department, which he oversees.

The memo indicated AI would be replacing some in Disney's workforce.

With the previously mentioned expected restructuring, more layoffs are likely, though when that could happen is unclear.

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