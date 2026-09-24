Bob Chapek Takes Aim at Bob Iger in New Memoir: "He Wanted to See Me Fail"

The era of Bob Chapek as CEO of The Walt Disney Company was comparatively brief, but it was certainly no less eventful. the quick ride, and even quicker fall, of Chapek from the top job has been discussed in the press for sometime, but now Bob Chapek is speaking out himself about his time replacing, and then being replaced by Bob Iger, and unsurprisingly, he has little if anything good to say about the man.

What's Happening:

Bob Chapek's memoir Behind the Castle Walls: My Thirty Years at the Happiest Place on Earth is set to be released next week, but a coy was obtained early by The New York Times.

According to the paper, A significant portion of the book is focused on Bob Iger, who Chapek reportedly likens to a sniper in the way he allegedly took aim at him during his time as CEO.

Regarding Iger's rather abrupt departure from the CEO job in February 2020, Chapek implies that Iger set him up to fail, as he left when he did specifically due to the impeding COVID-19 pandemic.

Chapek wrote: "I have been told by several high-ranking people both in government and private business that in their opinions, the real reason he left the company so abruptly was his anticipation of the arrival of Covid."

In an excerpt from the book published by The Hollywood Reporter , Chapek says he was " 100 percent convinced he wanted to see me fail."

After leaving the CEO job Iger remained on at Disney as Executive Chairman. In that role Chapek believes Iger would disparage him in conversations when Chapek wasn't around and would question Chapek's decisions among major players in Hollywood.

In 2022, Chapek would be removed as CEO in favor of a returning Iger. Chapek believes this was very much the goal of his predecessor. he says Iger played " an intentional and preconceived role in abruptly ending my ride as Disney C.E.O."