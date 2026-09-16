New Book on The Walt Disney Company Power Struggle has a Release Date

It's been a wild few years to be following things at one of the largest entertainment companies in the world. Bob Iger has left the top office of the company twice in the last few years, and while the second time appears to be going fine, the first time was not. A new book is on the way that promises to dive into the power struggles at the top of the Walt Disney Company, and now we know when we'll be able to read it.

What's Happening:

Wall Street Journal reporter Robbie Whelan has written an unauthorized look at the last few years at the top of Disney.

The book, titled The House of Mouse: Bob Iger and the War of Disney Succession, has been slated for December 1, 2026, according to a listing on Amazon. Preorders are now available.

According to the book summary, House of Mouse will follow Iger's rise to CEO of Disney and include new details on the four major mergers that took place during his tenure: Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Fox.

The information is based on "hundreds of interviews with key figures" as well as corporate communications and internal memos that have never been reported on before.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, one of the topics that will be covered extensively will be Iger's relationship with Ike Perlmutter, the head of Marvel when Disney acquired it. The two were friends early on, but became rivals, leading to Perlmutter working with activist investor Nelson Peltz to acquire a seat on the Disney board in 2023.

We also expect there will be extensive discussion of Iger's first departure as CEO, with Bob Chapek taking over, before Chapek was surprisingly ousted two years later to make way for a returning Iger.

More Disney Business News: