Bob Iger and Josh Kushner Purchasing the LA Lakers in Record-Breaking Deal
Maybe Iger can bring the Lakers to play at that hidden basketball hoop inside the Matterhorn?
Bob Iger is not spending his post-Disney time sitting idly by, as the former CEO is partnering with Josh Kushner to buy the Los Angeles Lakers in a record-breaking deal.
What's Happening:
- ESPN reported the news about the massive deal, revealing Iger and Kushner are purchasing the Lakers for $12.5 billion, a record-breaking price for a pro sports franchise.
- The duo will be purchasing the Lakers from Mark Walter, who only bought the team himself just last year, for what at the time set the record itself with a sale of approximately $10 billion.
- ESPN notes the sale will still need the NBC's board of governors to sign off on it, which could take several weeks, with the next board meeting coming up in September in New York.
- Responding to the news, Lakers Legend Magic Johnson tweeted, "Laker fans, you couldn’t have two better owners. I’ve known Bob personally for over 40 years - he has always loved the Lakers and basketball and he will bring championships back to LA."
- Back in April, shortly after ending his time as Disney CEO, Iger joined Kushner's company, Thrive Capital, as an advisor.
- In 2024, Iger and his wife, Willow Bay, became the controlling owners of the National Women's Soccer League team Angel City FC.
What They're Saying:
- Josh Kushner and Bob Iger: "As lifelong NBA fans, we are deeply honored for the opportunity to become stewards of the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most iconic sports franchises in the world. We have immense respect for the leadership and vision of Jerry and Jeanie Buss. Our long-term commitment is to build on that foundation, compete at the highest level, and serve this extraordinary team, its fans, and the city of Los Angeles."
- Mark Walter: "Owning the Los Angeles Lakers has been one of the great honors of my life -- an extraordinary investment, but what I will carry with me is the community, the fans, and a city that treats this team as family. I am grateful to Jeanie Buss, the Buss family, the players, and the staff for welcoming me into this chapter. The Lakers belong to Los Angeles, and I have every confidence the best is still ahead."
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