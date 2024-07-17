Willow Bay and Bob Iger Reach Definitive Agreement to Buy Angel City Football Club

Angel City Football Club announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Willow Bay and husband Bob Iger to purchase the club. This will make them the new controlling owners once the purchase goes through.

What's Happening:

Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Willow Bay, Dean of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, and Bob Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, which will make Bay and Iger the new controlling owners of the Club following the closing of the transaction.

Bay and Iger will acquire the controlling stake in ACFC at an Enterprise Value of $250 million, making it the most valuable women’s sports team in the world.

Bay will serve on and have full control of the ACFC Board of Directors, will serve as the Controlling Owner for National Women’s Soccer League, LLC (NWSL) purposes and will represent ACFC on the NWSL’s Board of Governors.

Bay and Iger will invest an additional $50 million to support the Club’s future growth.

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of NWSL, marks a historic development for the business of women’s sports and the beginning of a new era for ACFC.

The transaction was unanimously approved by ACFC’s Board of Directors and is expected to close in the next 30-60 days.

The additional capital and leadership from Bay and Iger will support and elevate ACFC in its ongoing efforts to be an innovative, best-in-class organization that can achieve success on and off the pitch in a way that is consistent with the community- and equity-driven mission and values that have been fundamental to the Club since its inception.

What They're Saying:

In a collective statement, the ACFC Board of Directors said: “Willow and Bob bring unparalleled operational experience, expertise, and passion to ACFC and to the NWSL. They’re lifelong sports fans who have been supporters of ACFC since the team’s founding. They are deeply committed to the Los Angeles community, having been residents, leaders, and philanthropists in the city for almost three decades and have a long track record of dedicating their time and resources to support local Los Angeles organizations. We know they are the right partners to lead us into this new era – they are committed to further strengthening ACFC’s position as a preeminent organization and brand in women’s sports and to championing the team’s broader mission, including the advancement of equity for athletes and women-founded businesses. With their leadership, we will continue to harness the industry’s momentum and build on ACFC’s strong foundation of fan and community support.”

Willow Bay said: "As fans and friends of ACFC, we are thrilled to join this team as owners at this historic moment in sports. ACFC and these incredible athletes have already had a tremendous impact on the NWSL, women's soccer, and the Los Angeles community. With this investment of resources and capital, we hope to accelerate the growth of the Club and the NWSL. Working with the team and Board, and the incredible community of ACFC fans, we are committed to advancing the Club's mission of driving equity on and off the field."