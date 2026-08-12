Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek to Release "Behind the Castle Walls" Memoir this Fall

Chapek will explore his 30 year career with The Walt Disney Company.

While it has been nearly 4 years since he was ousted from The Walt Disney Company, Bob Chapek is ready to invite you into his side of the story this fall in a new memoir.

What’s Happening:

Over the past 10 years, leadership at Disney has gone through many changes.

As Josh D’Amaro took over as CEO earlier this year, the House of Mouse has finally regained some stability in its upper leadership as the former Experiences leader began his chapter as head mouse.

However, back in 2020, Bob Chapek was selected to be the next leader of Disney before being ousted from the company just under 3 years later.

While we’ve shared a look into what has been reported behind-the-scenes, Bob Chapek is ready to tell his side of his story throughout his 30 year career at Disney.

Set to release this September, Behind the Castle Walls is set to explore Chapek’s life and career, specifically through his time as CEO, which was coupled with the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

In the memoir, Chapek will grapple with whether he was ever chosen to be a successor or if he was a corporate scapegoat.

But, beyond those challenges, Chapek will also explore his love and passion for the magic of Disney even after being kicked out.

Find out all about Chapek’s perspective of the events when Behind the Castle Walls debuts on September 29th!

You can pre-order the novel now on Amazon, which retails for $30 hardcopy.

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