Disney Names Joss Hastings Senior Vice President of Marketing for Consumer Products

The announcement comes just after the divisions move to the Disney Entertainment Studios.

Last week, we reported that Disney Consumer Products would move from under Disney Experiences to Disney Entertainment Studios. While the move doesn’t officially begin until October, Disney has announced that Joss Hastings has been tapped to lead marketing within the division.

What’s Happening:

This year has been massively transformative for The Walt Disney Company, with Josh D’Amaro taking over as CEO in March.

As D’Amaro implements his vision for the House of Mouse, massive restructuring initiatives have followed his promotion.

Last week, it was announced that Disney Consumer Products was officially finding a new home.

Set to sit under the Disney Entertainment Studios umbrella, the restructuring is intended to better align the consumer products business with the Studios' creative teams and content development, strengthening merchandise and licensing opportunities.

Well, Deadline is reporting that part of this change will see 20-year Disney veteran Joss Hastings has been appointed to Senior Vice President of Marketing.

Hastings will report jointly to Disney Chief Marketing Officer Asad Ayaz and Disney Consumer Products President Lisa Baldzicki.

In her new role, Hastings will oversee global marketing for Disney Consumer Products, working across teams to grow the business, strengthen Disney brands, and connect with consumers.

Hastings previously served as Vice President, Marketing Strategy and has worked across Disney's consumer products, digital, music, parks, and gaming businesses during her two decades with the company.

She succeeds Ron Faris, who served as SVP of Global Marketing for Disney Consumer Products, though Hastings' position carries a new name.

Hastings recently led Disney's global Formula 1 partnership, including Mickey & Friends activations surrounding the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Her Formula 1 work also included a sold-out Gentle Monster collaboration at the Shanghai Grand Prix and the expansion of Disney's partnership into F1 Academy.

Hastings spearheaded a collaboration with Vogue for Disney's 100th anniversary that invited designers from around the world to reinterpret Mickey Mouse through their favorite eras.

Throughout her Disney career, Hastings has worked with major brands including LEGO, lululemon, and Gucci, while developing campaigns such as Dream Big, Princess and Force Friday.

What They’re Saying:

Asad Ayaz, Disney Chief Marketing Officer: “Joss is one of those rare marketers who knows how to turn a big creative idea into something that connects with consumers, shows up in culture and drives the business. She knows Disney, our brands and our fans incredibly well, and has an outstanding track record of bringing teams and partners together on work that breaks through. As Consumer Products enters this next chapter, I can’t think of a better leader to take its marketing forward.”

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