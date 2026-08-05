Disney to Move Consumer Products Division Under Disney Entertainment Studios

The division is currently under Disney Experiences.

The Walt Disney Company is reorganizing its Consumer Products division, shifting most of the business under Disney Entertainment Studios as part of a broader corporate restructuring.

What’s Happening:

License Global is reporting that The Walt Disney Company will move the majority of its Consumer Products division from Disney Experiences to Disney Entertainment Studios beginning in October 2026.

The restructuring is intended to better align the consumer products business with the Studios' creative teams and content development, strengthening merchandise and licensing opportunities.

No leadership changes have been announced as part of the latest reorganization.

Earlier this year, Lisa Baldzicki was promoted to President of Disney Consumer Products, succeeding Tasia Filippatos, who became President of Disney Parks International.

The leadership changes were announced in February and took effect in March, as incoming CEO Josh D'Amaro assembled his executive leadership team.

Disney continues to lead the global licensing industry, recently being named the No. 1 licensor in License Global's 2026 Top Global Licensors Whitepaper.

In 2025, Disney generated $63 billion in retail sales of licensed consumer products across more than 100 product categories in over 180 countries.

Disney said it will provide additional updates as the Consumer Products transition continues throughout 2026.

This change arrives shortly after a relatively large round of layoffs hit The Walt Disney Company late last month.

Pixar in particular was hit hard as the company continues with its One Disney initiative that aims to streamline the company.

What They’re Saying:

Thomas Mazloum, chairman, Disney Experiences, and Alan Bergman, chairman, Disney Entertainment Studios: "Disney Consumer Products plays a pivotal role in translating Disney stories into everyday consumer experiences, helping fans connect with the characters, worlds and memories they love. At its best, this work happens when storytelling, commerce and experiences come together from the very beginning, creating cohesion across the entire Disney ecosystem. This evolution honors the incredible work of Disney Consumer Products employees around the world. This positions us to create even greater opportunities for Disney stories, characters, products and experiences in the years ahead."

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