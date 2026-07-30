Disney Selling Its 50% Stake in A+E Global Media to Hearst Communications

Hearst already owned the other 50% stake in the company, now making them the sole owners.

New reports indicate that Disney is selling off its 50% stake in A+E Global Media to Hearst Communications.

What's Happening:

In a deal reported to be worth over $1 billion in all-cash, Disney is offloading their 50% stake in A+E Global Media, with Hearst Communications set as the buyer, according to Deadline.

A+E Global Media is the parent company of long-established cable networks A&E, the History Channel and Lifetime, as well as A+E Studios.

Previously, the company was a 50/50 venture between Disney and Hearst, but now, Hearst will take full ownership.

Leadership changes are not expected at this time, with A+E Global Media’s President & Chairman Paul Buccieri to continue to lead the company following the transaction.

Other companies reportedly in the running to purchase the company included Starz, Roku and private equity firms.

Hearst ultimately emerged as the most likely buyer months ago, as the media company already owns half and is believed to have "a significant war chest" to acquire the rest.

The potential sale of A+E Global Media began during former Disney CEO Bob Iger’s leadership and was finalized under current CEO Josh D’Amaro, marking Disney’s first major move toward reducing its traditional television footprint.

Disney CFO Hugh Johnston previously reiterated during the company’s May earnings call that Disney does not currently plan to spin off or sell its linear television networks.

In 2023, Iger sparked speculation about Disney’s traditional TV assets when he said linear networks “may not be core” to the company’s future, though he later described the comments as a public “test” of strategic ideas.

Disney and Hearst remain partners in ESPN, with Disney holding a majority stake and Hearst maintaining a minority ownership position.

A+E Global Media has faced the same challenges as much of the cable industry, with its revenue contribution to Disney declining compared to previous years.

Despite industry headwinds, A+E Global Media remains profitable and operates without debt, with much of its financial stability credited to leadership decisions, including an early investment in the FAST channel model.

A+E Networks also owns a significant portion of its programming library, providing additional value beyond its channels through a large catalog of content.

The company’s owned content library includes projects from A+E Studios, which has produced series such as Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer.