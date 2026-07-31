Five AI Companies Make Up The 2026 Disney Accelerator Program

From robots to film production, Disney is investing in AI.

Disney has revealed the 2026 class of its Accelerator program, and unsurprisingly, the technology innovation platform has gone all-in on AI.

What's Happening:

The Disney Accelerator program started 12 years ago. It allows The Walt Disney Company to work with emerging technology firms, providing them with investment capital and the opportunity to collaborate with people within the company to develop technology that Disney can use.

The five companies selected in the 2026 Disney Accelerator program are: FieldAI : FieldAI is focused on building models to allow different types of robots to operate safely in unfamiliar environments. Physical Intelligence : In a similar vein to FieldAI, Pi isa a robotics focused AI company, enabling robots to perform multiple tasks rather than relaying on individualized task programming. Promise : Promise is called an AI-native studio which has developed MUSE, a studio operating system that integrated generative AI into all areas of the production pipeline as a support took for human artists. OpenArt : OpenArt uses generative AI to allow users in engage with art, characters and stories, while allowing creators to protect their IP. Simile : Simile designs AI-based simulations to model real human behavior, allowing organizations to gain key insights prior to making decisions.

While last year's Accelerator program was primarily AI focused, this year being entirely based in AI shows just how important AI is to The Walt Disney Company.

It's not hard to see how the products being worked on by these companies could be of use to Disney. Robotics AI clearly has applications with Disney's more advanced audio animatronics like the free moving Olaf. Disney has made it clear it plans to integrate AI in film production, and protecting its IP has always been a key concern.

These Accelerator companies will spend the next four months working on projects with Disney, leading to the 2026 Disney Accelerator Demo Day in November.

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