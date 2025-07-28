Taking Creativity to the Next Level: Four Trailblazing Companies Selected for 2025 Disney Accelerator Program

From animation to AI, these four start-ups have been selected for this year's Disney Accelerator program.

What’s Happening:

The 2025 Disney Accelerator program is showcasing four growth stage companies that are pioneering across multiple industries and advancing creativity, technology, and immersive experiences.

The companies participating in the program’s 11th year are: Animaj : Animaj is a next-generation media company that creates inspiring brands for the new digital-native generation. The company’s AI-enabled production pipeline empowers artists to create and distribute top-tier animations across all the digital platforms kids love, at the pace they expect. Animaj’s series on YouTube attracts over 22 billion views annually and 240 million unique viewers per month. DramaBox : DramaBox is a leading vertical microdrama platform and production company that offers a universe of original stories in a mobile-first format. Through innovative storytelling and high-quality production values, DramaBox is a leader in this growing genre and provides audiences with unique entertainment experiences. Haddy : Haddy is an AI-powered industrial 3D printing factory for large-scale objects. Its creations are fully recyclable and can meet architectural code requirements at-scale for theme parks, set design, retail, hospitality, home, and more. LIMINAL Space, Inc : LIMINAL Space develops holographic 3D LED display technology for immersive entertainment experiences. Its modular screens can simultaneously serve large audiences with volumetric content without the need for heavy XR headsets.

Prior participants in the Disney Accelerator include startups like Epic Games, Kahoot, Eleven Labs, and Status Pro.

As part of the program, Disney provides participating companies with investment capital, access to co-working space at Disney’s campus, and mentorship and guidance from top Disney executives and their teams.

The program culminates with a Demo Day in November on The Walt Disney Studios lot, where participants will showcase what they have developed and explored with Disney.

For more information on the 2025 Disney Accelerator program, visit DisneyAccelerator.com

What They’re Saying:

Bonnie Rosen, GM of the Disney Accelerator: “From thousands vetted, the Disney Accelerator is thrilled to welcome these four companies, who are already proving themselves to be leaders in their respective verticals. We look forward to seeing how they work alongside our executives to create groundbreaking entertainment experiences for Disney fans."

David Min, VP of Innovation, The Walt Disney Company: "The emergence of new technologies is having more impact on the entertainment industry than ever before. With the Disney Accelerator program, we have a dedicated structure for Disney to embrace these technologies and create new storytelling experiences at the pace that our audiences expect."

