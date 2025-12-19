Get An Up-Close Look at the Inner Workings of the New Olaf Animated Figure Coming to Disneyland Paris

They definitely wanted to build a snowman.

Fans can get an up-close look at the details and mechanics of the new Audio Animatronic figure of Olaf that will be featured at Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

Devotees may recall that an astounding new roaming walkaround Audio Animatronic figure of Olaf, from the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Frozen, is set to arrive in Disneyland Paris alongside the opening of their new World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World.

Now, a new video has arrived from Disney Research that shows off a lot of the mechanical intricacies and how the new figure works from the inside out.

While a lot of it is technical jargon that I’m sure some fans would enjoy, it also affords the opportunity for the more casual fan to see the new Olaf figure in action.

We’ll see the figure walking around, talking, and even get a demonstration of how magnets help bring some more of his entertaining features to life.

We also get a bit of insight into the real world physics of bringing the animated figure to life, including his signature heel toe walk, and how they prevent the figure from overheating while his short stature necessitates his looking up at those around him.

Check it all out in the video below.

It was revealed that a roaming Olaf robot would be coming to World of Frozen lands at Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris (specifically Disney Adventure World) early next year.

The figure will be featured in the Arendelle Bay Show coming to Disney Adventure World and will make limited-time special appearances at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Olaf has a fully articulate mouth, eyes, and arms — plus, he can engage in conversations with guests.

As with the BDX droid before him, Olaf was developed using what Imagineers called reinforcement learning — which is in the same family as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The new World of Frozen is the landmark and arguable marquee of this phase of the evolution of Disney Adventure World with a full land that will invite guests to immerse themselves in the world of the smash hit film, Frozen.

The land will feature a new attraction, Frozen Ever After, as well as characters, entertainment, themed dining, and retail experiences.

World of Frozen opens March 29th, 2026 at Disney Adventure World.

