Walt Disney Studios Becomes Second Studio to Cross $4 Billion at Global Box Office in 2026

Disney has surpassed $4 billion worldwide at the 2026 box office, led by Toy Story 5 and The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Walt Disney Studios has officially reached another major box office milestone. The studio has surpassed $4 billion worldwide in 2026, becoming the second studio this year to reach the benchmark after Universal.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, the milestone comes during a particularly strong year for Disney, with a combination of major franchises, animated features, remakes, and successful titles from across the company’s studio portfolio contributing to its global haul.

Leading Disney’s 2026 box office performance is Pixar’s Toy Story 5, which has become the studio’s highest-grossing release of the year so far. The latest installment in the beloved animated franchise has earned more than $1.095 billion worldwide, including approximately $624.2 million internationally and $471.3 million domestically.

The film’s performance demonstrates the continued box office power of established Disney and Pixar franchises, with audiences once again turning out for a new chapter in the story of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of the Toy Story characters.

Disney also received a major boost from the 20th Century Studios release The Devil Wears Prada 2. The sequel proved to be a significant success, earning close to $692 million worldwide and pushing the combined global box office total for the two-film franchise beyond the $1 billion mark.

The success of The Devil Wears Prada 2 also helped diversify Disney’s box office performance beyond its traditional Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars brands, demonstrating the continued strength of the company’s broader studio portfolio.

Pixar contributed another strong performer with Hoppers, an original animated feature that has earned close to $390 million worldwide. The film has brought in approximately $166 million domestically and $223.6 million internationally, giving Pixar another solid result outside of its established franchises.

Not every Disney release has performed at the same level, however, with several films providing more modest contributions to the studio’s overall box office total.

Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu has earned approximately $345 million worldwide, including $177.7 million domestically and $167.3 million internationally. The film's worldwide performance places it below the $392.9 million total earned by Solo: A Star Wars Story, making it the lowest-grossing live-action Star Wars movie to date.

The live-action adaptation of Moana has also contributed to Disney’s 2026 box office haul, with a current worldwide total of approximately $281.5 million. The film has earned about $122 million domestically and $159.5 million internationally.

The performance of the live-action Moana comes less than two years after the animated Moana 2 became a billion-dollar hit. That short turnaround may have affected audience demand for another version of the same property, particularly following the success of the animated sequel.

Disney still has several major releases remaining on its 2026 calendar, giving the studio opportunities to add substantially to its global total before the year comes to an end.

Upcoming releases include 20th Century Studios’ The Dog Stars, Searchlight Pictures’ Wild Horse Nine from filmmaker Martin McDonagh, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Hexed, which is scheduled for the Thanksgiving period, and Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, which arrives just before Christmas on December 18.

Of those remaining titles, Avengers: Doomsday could provide the biggest potential boost to Disney’s year-end box office total. The latest Marvel Studios ensemble film is scheduled to arrive during the lucrative holiday moviegoing season and is expected to be one of the year's biggest theatrical events.

The $4 billion milestone continues a long-running trend for Disney at the global box office. The company has finished as the No. 1 studio in nine of the past ten years, underscoring the strength of its portfolio of recognizable brands and franchises.

The studio’s momentum will also carry into its upcoming slate, with Disney expected to showcase more of what is ahead at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim. The company is set to spotlight its future theatrical and entertainment offerings, including projects planned for 2027 and beyond, giving fans an early look at the films and franchises that could shape Disney’s next chapter at the box office.

For now, crossing $4 billion gives Disney another significant achievement in a year that has already delivered major hits from Pixar, 20th Century Studios, and other corners of the company’s expansive film portfolio.

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