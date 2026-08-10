New Details Revealed for Disneyland's Upcoming Avengers Campus Attraction

When the Disney Experiences showcase arrives at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on Saturday night, a not insignificant number of fans will be waiting to hear new details on the current expansion under construction at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. And now we might have an idea of just what we'll hear, and maybe even see, thanks to Leslie Iwerks.

What's Happening:

This morning The Walt Disney Company published a new interview with Leslie Iwerks, the documentarian who previously created The Imagineering Story and Disneyland Handcrafted.

Her newest project, Disney Worldbuilders, has Iwerks interviewing major names within the Disney ecosystem, like Pixar's Pete Docter and Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, about the way that film projects and theme park attractions can work together to expand franchises and create worlds in new and exciting ways.

Among Iwerks comments in the new interview is an interesting one regarding the E-ticket attraction currently being build at Avengers Campus, Avengers: Infinity Defense.

Iwerks said: "Kevin Feige describes the new attraction being built at Avengers Campus and how the ride system with screens that shift with the guest’s point of view is going to redefine what a themed experience can be.

new attraction being built at Avengers Campus While we certainly knew that the new ride would take advantage of screen technology, as well as more physical props, Iwerks' comment here that screens will "shift" as the perspective of guest changes, is something new, and more than a little intriguing.

While the attraction is believed to be based on the same platform as the Peter Pan attraction which opened recently at Tokyo DisneySea, this would seem to indicate an advancement in technology from that ride.

Whether these comments from Feige are actually in Worldbuilders isn't clear, but it does sound like the new documentary may give us a look at the future of the new attraction, and maybe a few more.

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