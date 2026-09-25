Disney Job Posting Hints At AI Implementation in Legal & Global Affairs Division

The posting comes up right as the department's VP hinted at additional layoffs.

Disney is looking to expand its use of artificial intelligence within its legal operations, hiring a new Director of AI Enablement & Legal Engineering.

What’s Happening:

Whether we like it or not, AI is here, and it is clear that The Walt Disney Company is leaning into the technology based on a new job posting.

Shared on the official Disney Careers website, Disney is looking for a Director of AI Enablement & Legal Engineering to help reshape legal work across the House of Mouse.

The new director will work with attorneys, business partners and technology teams to redesign workflows and introduce AI-powered solutions across Disney’s Legal & Global Affairs division.

The role will focus on AI-enabled process engineering, automation, workflow modernization and helping legal teams adopt new technology.

Disney specifically plans to explore AI for contract review, legal research, regulatory analysis and compliance work.

The director will also evaluate whether Disney should build AI systems internally or purchase them from outside providers, while tracking the return on its AI investments.

The position includes developing AI training and helping attorneys and paralegals incorporate the technology into their everyday work.

What This Means for Disney:

According to Deadline, this arrives just as another round of layoffs are expected.

A memo shared by Disney’s Chief Legal and Global Affairs Officer Horacio Gutierrez states some pretty large-scale plans to make “hard choices” to streamline operations.

The memo reads:

“Obviously, this will require hard choices about where and how we deploy our resources and investments, including our staffing investments and how we work will look different in the months and years ahead. LGA will be a much smaller organization than it is today, and some of you will personally be affected by decisions we make in this process. As a result, we’ll have to consider a whole range of new models for different workloads, including automating certain workflows by leveraging the latest technologies, moving to self-service models where appropriate, engaging alternative legal providers and others, and new expanded share services, even outsourcing.”

Disney hasn’t commented on Gutierrez’s memo at this time.

Read More The Walt Disney Company: