Bob Chapek Speaks Out On "Black Widow" Lawsuit and "Don't Say Gay" Controversy

We haven't heard much publicly from Bob Chapek since he was unceremoniously fired as the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, but now that's all changing. The former chief executive has a new book out about his time at Disney. He's also giving interviews attempting to explain himself and some of the more controversial situations he found himself involved in.

What's Happening:

Bob Chapek has given a new interview to the Wall Street Journal, the first he's given since leaving as Disney CEO.

While he largely reiterates his issues with Bob Iger, who he says undermined him at every turn during his time leading Disney, in the interview he gives two specific examples: the time Disney was sued by Scarlett Johansson, and the situation regarding Florida's law that came to be known as "Don't Say Gay."

Chapek on The Black Widow Lawsuit:

In the summer of 2021, due to theater closures caused by the global pandemic, Disney made the decision to release Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow simultaneously in theaters and as a Premiere Access title on Disney+. Johansson sued, claiming that decision was a breach of contract.

Following the lawsuit, Disney released a statement that claimed the suit was without merit, but went on to call the suit "sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic

At the time, the lawsuit was seen as a major faux pas for the new CEO, and an example of how Chapek had little experience handling Hollywood talent, something his predecessor Bob Iger was known to be good at.

However, speaking with the WSJ, Chapek indicates he had little to no input on the statement, calling it "nontraditional." He says it was written by Disney's head of corporate communications and approved by Iger, not himself, as Iger was still handling all "creative and talent." He implies he was told to stay out of the creative side of things and let Iger handle it.

The lawsuit was ultimately settled out of court.

Chapek on "Don't Say Gay:"