Bob Chapek Speaks Out On "Black Widow" Lawsuit and "Don't Say Gay" Controversy
Chapek claims he wasn't directly involved in some of the most controversial moves during his CEO tenure.
We haven't heard much publicly from Bob Chapek since he was unceremoniously fired as the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, but now that's all changing. The former chief executive has a new book out about his time at Disney. He's also giving interviews attempting to explain himself and some of the more controversial situations he found himself involved in.
What's Happening:
- Bob Chapek has given a new interview to the Wall Street Journal, the first he's given since leaving as Disney CEO.
- While he largely reiterates his issues with Bob Iger, who he says undermined him at every turn during his time leading Disney, in the interview he gives two specific examples: the time Disney was sued by Scarlett Johansson, and the situation regarding Florida's law that came to be known as "Don't Say Gay."
Chapek on The Black Widow Lawsuit:
- In the summer of 2021, due to theater closures caused by the global pandemic, Disney made the decision to release Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow simultaneously in theaters and as a Premiere Access title on Disney+. Johansson sued, claiming that decision was a breach of contract.
- Following the lawsuit, Disney released a statement that claimed the suit was without merit, but went on to call the suit "sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic
- At the time, the lawsuit was seen as a major faux pas for the new CEO, and an example of how Chapek had little experience handling Hollywood talent, something his predecessor Bob Iger was known to be good at.
- However, speaking with the WSJ, Chapek indicates he had little to no input on the statement, calling it "nontraditional." He says it was written by Disney's head of corporate communications and approved by Iger, not himself, as Iger was still handling all "creative and talent." He implies he was told to stay out of the creative side of things and let Iger handle it.
- The lawsuit was ultimately settled out of court.
Chapek on "Don't Say Gay:"
- In early 2022, a bill in the Florida legislature, the Parental Rights in Education Act, which detractors called "Don't say Gay,"was causing controversy for prohibiting school instruction on sexual orientation. Due to Disney's importance as an employer in the state of Florida, the company was pushed to make a statement condemning the law.
- Chapek originally declined to make such a statement, believing it would be counterproductive, but he then apologized for that and made a statement promising to be a better ally.
- While Bob Iger had left Disney by that point, he posted publicly on social media that the law would "put vulnerable, young LGBTQ people in jeopardy."
- Chapek says Iger's public statement had a "huge effect" on his ability to do his job, as it put him on the opposite side of Iger at a time when he was trying to win people over.
- Chapek also says the apology was a mistake, but something he was "pushed into doing" by "powers bigger than me," though he won't say specifically by whom.
- The apology statement would have ramifications of its own, as it was largely the catalyst for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' move against the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which would, in turn, spark a number of lawsuits between Disney and Florida.
- There was little question that Chapek's new book would cause sparks to fly. Thus far, Bob Iger has declined to comment on anything Chapek has said or written.