Disney Drops Appeal In Federal Lawsuit Against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Disney has dropped their appeal in the first amendment lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, which effectively ends the years-long back and forth that started with Disney’s opposition to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, according to a report from Variety.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company has dropped their appeal today (June 13th, 2024) in their first amendment lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The move effectively ends a back & forth that had started over two years ago when the company (led by then-CEO Bob Chapek) opposed a state law enacted, commonly referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The dropping of the appeal comes only a day after a Florida state board approved a 15-year development agreement, which will allow the company to invest up to $17 billion dollars to expand the parks and offerings at Walt Disney World

The years-long battle had already left Disney in a lesser position, as they lost control over Reedy Creek Improvement District, a government body that was put in place ahead of the construction of Walt Disney World back in 1967. Gov. Ron DeSantis implemented the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) in its place, effectively taking control away from the Walt Disney Company when it comes to determining what can and can’t be done with their over 40 square miles of property.

The new development agreement however, does allow Disney to build a fifth major theme park if they wanted to, as well as two additional smaller parks, plus 13,000 hotel rooms.

The company also pledged $10 million over 10 years toward the development of affordable housing, with the state board agreeing to help provide infrastructure to support the company’s expansion plans.

Back in March, The Walt Disney Company (once again with CEO Bob Iger at the helm) and DeSantis were able to settle most of their conflicts, and state lawsuits were dismissed with both sides committed to working on the new development plan. Disney agreed to suspend briefing on the federal appeal, pending a resolution of the development plan. The state-run CFTOD unanimously agreed (5-0) to approve the development agreement.