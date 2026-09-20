When the Next Round of Disney Layoffs Could Hit

For many people, being a Disney Cast Member is a lifelong dream. However, having and keeping such a job has been a bit more complicated in recent years. We've seen multiple rounds of layoffs at Disney over the last couple of years, and a new report claims that the next batch may be imminent.

What's Happening:

A recent report from Puck News says that the next round of Disney layoffs is coming and that it will hit soon.

According to the report, a round of layoffs is expected before the end of the month.

It doesn't sound like these layoffs will be particularly large, at least compared to some of what we've seen in the last couple of years.

The areas impacted are expected to include H.R, product/tech, and other operational areas of the company.

With a new CEO and a new President and CCO, it's at least somewhat expected to see the company go through significant changes as the new bosses shape things more to their liking. Hopefully we won't see too many more lost jobs as a result, but it's difficult to tell how much longer this may go on.

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