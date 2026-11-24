Kenzi Richardson will play the daughter of the original film’s mermaid and lifeguard.

The world of Aquamarine is returning to the screen. Disney has greenlit a live-action series for Disney Channel and Disney+, with Emma Roberts and Jake McDorman reprising their roles from the 2006 film.

What's Happening:

Over the summer, it was announced the 2006 cult favorite film Aquamarine was being considered for a follow-up series. A pilot was set to be filmed.

It appears that pilot has done its job, as Disney has now announced the project will be moving to series, both for Disney Channel and Disney+.

Kenzi Richardson, who stars in Vampirina: Teenage Vampire, leads the cast as Coral.

Coral moves to a seaside town and begins investigating her mother’s disappearance. As she learns her mother is a mermaid, Coral discovers her own magical powers.

Coral is the daughter of Aquamarine and Raymond, the lifeguard played by McDorman in the original film. Raymond is now a single father.

Roberts returns as Claire, one of the two friends who met Sara Paxton’s mermaid in the film. Both Roberts and McDorman are executive producers on the series.

The cast also includes Briella Guiza as Mia, Theodore Dalton as August, and Annika Reese as Paige.

Original film director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum directed the pilot and is an executive producer. Sarah Watson wrote the pilot and is an executive producer, while original film producer Susan Cartsonis and Melissa Carter are also executive producers on the series.

A promo for the upcoming series has also been released.



More Disney TV News: