Fans of ABC's Dancing with the Stars certainly know the name Derek Hough. He has done some incredible things on the dance floor, but none are quite as incredible as what his wife, fellow dancer Hayley Erbert Hough, has accomplished as a new Hulu documentary film celebrates.

Derek Hough married fellow dancer Hayley Erbert in the Summer of 2023, and three months later they were performing together on a tour they created, called Symphony of Dance. Unfortunately, the tour was cut short just a few months later when Erbert collapsed following a performance, which was followed by emergency brain surgery,

The Hulu documentary The Symphony of Dance chronicles the events immediately following Hough's surgery. While she had to relearn to walk again and spent a month without a piece of her skull, within just a couple of months, husband and wife were back in the rehearsal studio attempting to finish the tour they started.

It's a remarkable story, to say the least, especially considering the compressed time frame that is actually being dealt with. And the viewer sees it all. Video of Hayley Erbert Hough with half her head shaved following brain surgery makes you feel like you're right there with her, dealing with the most difficult parts of recovery. Before you know it, she's ready to try and dance again. The speed of the shift feels jarring due to its speed, but that's sort of the point.

As somebody who hasn't followed Derek Hough or his wife professionally, I still found myself emotionally invested in the story. People who already know the story will know how things have turned out, but I did not. All throughout Erbert Hough's comeback attempt is both a spoken and unspoken fear that nobody quite knows where the line is that she shouldn't push herself past, and that if the line is passed, it could end in a second tragedy.

Fans of Derek Hough are likely to get more from Symphony of Dance than others. A not insignificant portion of the film's runtime is given over to Hough's youth and background learning to dance. It's not without its interesting points, but it feels like a distraction when the film should be focused on Erbert Hough and her journey. She gets a similar portion of the film looking back at her history, though it's shorter than her husband's.

It does feel like there is more of her story to be told here. Based on what the movie shows us, the journey back to the stage was nearly perfect, and while there is always fear of complications, they never really materialize. At various points, Erbert Hough indicates a willingness not to dance if that's what is best, while also being willing to "ask forgiveness, not permission" when it comes to getting a doctor's opinion on what she's doing.

Whatever it is we don't see, what we do see in The Symphony of Dance is still quite wonderful. People looking for an inspirational story and a good cry will find both in the new Hulu documentary. It is an emotional story. The Symphony of Dance comes to Hulu on November 23.