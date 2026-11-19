Disney+ Reveals Main Cast for Upcoming "Afterlife with Archie" Horror Series
A new generation of Archie Comics characters will face a zombie apocalypse in the upcoming live-action adaptation.
Disney+ has found its main cast for Afterlife with Archie, an upcoming live-action horror series that puts a zombie-filled twist on the beloved Archie Comics characters.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that five actors have joined the upcoming series, which is based on the comic book series created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Francesco Francavilla.
- The newly announced cast includes:
- Vasco Faria (Your Fault: London) as Archie Andrews
- Aliyah Mastin (Paradise) as Veronica Lodge
- Sarah Abbott (The Body) as Betty Cooper
- Angel Rivera (Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library) as Jughead Jones
- Chloe Avakian (Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy) as Sabrina Spellman
- The characters were most recently brought to life by KJ Apa (Archie), Camila Mendes (Veronica), Lili Reinhart (Betty), Cole Sprouse (Jughead), and Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina) in Aguirre-Sacasa’s television adaptations, The CW’s Riverdale and Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
- As zombies overrun their hometown, Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Jughead Jones and the rest of the gang are forced to fight for survival while navigating fractured friendships, romances, impossible decisions and unimaginable loss. The result is a story that blends coming-of-age drama with survival horror, turning one of pop culture's most recognizable small towns into a nightmare.
- Aguirre-Sacasa, who previously developed Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, is returning to the Archie Comics universe as writer and executive producer.
- Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (American Horror Story) will direct and executive produce the first two episodes.
- Afterlife with Archie is targeting a 2027 debut on Disney+, although an official premiere date has not been announced.
More Disney+ News:
- Percy Jackson wraps its third season, Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway premieres, and the holidays arrive in full force on Disney+ this December.
- The immensely popular short-form preschool series Ozzy Fox is making the leap from YouTube to Disney+.
- Find out who will be hosting and who will be performing during this year’s The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular on ABC.
- With the next quest for Percy and his friends just days away, Disney+ has shared a sneak peek at the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
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