Disney Reveals Star-Studded Lineup for "The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular" Hosted by Derek Hough
Quinta Brunson narrates this year's ABC holiday special, which will also feature appearances from Kathryn Newton and Hailee Steinfeld.
Derek Hough is back as the host of The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular, featuring narration from Quinta Brunson, Kathryn Newton at Avengers Campus, and plenty of festive musical performances.
What's Happening:
- The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular is back for its 11th year on ABC, airing Monday, November 30, from 8:00–10:00 p.m. ET/PT, and streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
- The two-hour special will take viewers across Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World for a magical celebration of the holidays.
- Performances from the two resorts will include:
- aespa — "Santa Baby" and "KISS N TELL" (English version)
- Madison Beer — "Please Come Home for Christmas"
- Kelly Clarkson — "Blue Christmas" and "Underneath the Tree"
- Dancing with the Stars pros and troupe dancers — "It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year"
- Alanis Morissette — "Christmas on the Dancefloor"
- Anthony Ramos — "En Las Alturas/In the Highest"
- The War and Treaty — "O Holy Night"
- Warren Zeiders — "Last Christmas"
- Avengers: Doomsday star Kathryn Newton will visit Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort ahead of the film’s December 18 theatrical release.
- Hailee Steinfeld, who voices Billie in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Hexed, will introduce a special look at the film. Hexed opens in theaters on November 25, five days before the special airs.
- The special will also include the broadcast debut of this year's Disney Holiday Short: The Invisible Horse, which is already available to watch on Disney+ and YouTube.
- Following the special's airing on ABC, it will be available to stream beginning Tuesday, December 1, at 3 a.m. ET on Disney+, Hulu, and Disney YouTube, and will remain available through Sunday, January 3, 2027.
- Viewers can also catch encore presentations on Freeform on Wednesday, December 2, at 11 a.m. ET/PT and on Disney Channel on Thursday, December 3, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
More Disney Holidays News:
- During the premiere event for Hallmark's Holiday Ever After, one star showed off an upcoming Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collection Belle-inspired dress.
- Take a look as the majestic lobby of Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is transformed for the holidays.
- Santa has a new Disneyland address this holiday season: Mickey’s Toontown Trolley Barn.
- A runaway reindeer is about to embark on an adventure that could change Christmas forever in Dasher, an upcoming Disney Jr. holiday special.
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