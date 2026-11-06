Disney Reveals New Holiday Short "The Invisible Horse," Continuing a Heartwarming Christmas Tradition

The festive animated tale follows a young boy named Jack who befriends an unseen creature in a bid to rediscover the spirit of Christmas.

Disney is continuing its tradition of heartwarming holiday storytelling with a new short film, The Invisible Horse, arriving November 9 on Disney+ and YouTube.

What's Happening:

Disney has shared a first look at its newest holiday short, The Invisible Horse, which is set to debut on Monday, November 9 , on Disney+ and Disney's YouTube channel.

, on Disney+ and Disney's YouTube channel. Directed by Dougal Wilson (Paddington in Peru), the short tells the story of Jack, a young boy who begins to believe he has outgrown Christmas, only to form an unlikely friendship with an invisible creature that helps him rediscover the magic of the holiday season.

The teaser opens on a snowy farmhouse, where mysterious hoof-prints begin appearing in the snow, seemingly without a horse making them.

As the invisible creature approaches Jack, a clump of grass is mysteriously lifted from the ground, offering a glimpse at the unusual friendship at the center of the story.

The Invisible Horse follows Disney's recent tradition of releasing original holiday shorts centered on childhood wonder and unexpected friendships.

The last two shorts, released in 2024 and 2025, were directed by acclaimed director Taika Waititi.

The Boy & The Octopus follows a young boy who discovers an octopus attached to his head while vacationing by the sea.

Best Christmas Ever follows a young girl whose unfinished drawing, Doodle, comes to life after Santa Claus mistakes it for a Christmas wish.

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