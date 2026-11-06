Disney Reveals New Holiday Short "The Invisible Horse," Continuing a Heartwarming Christmas Tradition
The festive animated tale follows a young boy named Jack who befriends an unseen creature in a bid to rediscover the spirit of Christmas.
Disney is continuing its tradition of heartwarming holiday storytelling with a new short film, The Invisible Horse, arriving November 9 on Disney+ and YouTube.
What's Happening:
- Disney has shared a first look at its newest holiday short, The Invisible Horse, which is set to debut on Monday, November 9, on Disney+ and Disney's YouTube channel.
- Directed by Dougal Wilson (Paddington in Peru), the short tells the story of Jack, a young boy who begins to believe he has outgrown Christmas, only to form an unlikely friendship with an invisible creature that helps him rediscover the magic of the holiday season.
- The teaser opens on a snowy farmhouse, where mysterious hoof-prints begin appearing in the snow, seemingly without a horse making them.
- As the invisible creature approaches Jack, a clump of grass is mysteriously lifted from the ground, offering a glimpse at the unusual friendship at the center of the story.
- The Invisible Horse follows Disney's recent tradition of releasing original holiday shorts centered on childhood wonder and unexpected friendships.
- The last two shorts, released in 2024 and 2025, were directed by acclaimed director Taika Waititi.
- The Boy & The Octopus follows a young boy who discovers an octopus attached to his head while vacationing by the sea.
- Best Christmas Ever follows a young girl whose unfinished drawing, Doodle, comes to life after Santa Claus mistakes it for a Christmas wish.
More Disney+ News:
- The soundtrack to Season 2 of ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series is now available to stream.
- The cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is coming to the 92nd Street Y, and they're bringing an early screening of the first episode of Season 3.
- The 60th Annual CMA Awards will feature performances from Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves and more, plus a special tribute to Dolly Parton!
- Marvel Studios is continuing a recent lean into official podcasts about their projects, with a new one focused on VisionQuest as that series wraps up.
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