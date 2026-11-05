First Performers Announced for "The 60th Annual CMA Awards," Including Special Dolly Parton Tribute

Cody Johnson, Kacey Musgraves, Ella Langley, Tim McGraw and more will take the stage for the milestone celebration, hosted by Lainey Wilson on November 18.

The Country Music Association and ABC have revealed the first round of performers for The 60th Annual CMA Awards, celebrating six decades of Country Music’s Biggest Night.

What's Happening:

The initial lineup of performers has been revealed for The 60th Annual CMA Awards, including Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top and Tucker Wetmore.

The ceremony will also feature a special tribute to Dolly Parton, celebrating the country music legend's lasting impact on entertainment.

Hosted by Lainey Wilson for the third consecutive year, the ceremony will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 18, from 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, streaming the next day on Hulu.

Several of the announced performers are among this year's nominees: Ella Langley leads the nominations with nine, including Entertainer, Album and Female Vocalist of the Year. Miranda Lambert has seven nominations, bringing her career total to a record 70 nominations for a female artist. Kacey Musgraves has earned five nominations, while Cody Johnson is up for four awards. Zach Top has two nominations, including Male Vocalist and Album of the Year. The Red Clay Strays are once again nominated for Vocal Group of the Year, an award they currently hold. Tucker Wetmore is nominated for New Artist of the Year. Tim McGraw, who recently joined the Country Music Hall of Fame, is nominated for Musical Event of the Year and will perform during the ceremony.

Additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

A limited number of tickets remain available through CMAawards.com.

Fans will also get unprecedented access through CMA Awards Backstage Live, a second-screen TikTok experience hosted by Lauren Alaina (@laurenalaina) and HaleyyBaylee (@haleyybaylee).

In December, country music fans will want to tune back into ABC for the annual return of CMA Country Christmas, hosted by Lady A.

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