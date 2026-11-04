"A Proud Family Wizmas" Trailer Turns Penny's Christmas Disaster Into Stop-Motion Magic

The new trailer previews a song-filled holiday adventure starring Penny Proud and a stop-motion version of the beloved family.

The Proud Family is returning this holiday season with a new stop-motion holiday special, A Proud Family Wizmas, which we just got the trailer for.

What's Happening:

A Proud Family Wizmas, a song-filled stop-motion holiday special, follows Penny Proud after she inadvertently destroys Christmas as we know it and then reluctantly agrees to make things right and save Christmas for the children of Emilyville and the world.

The new trailer showcases the beautiful stop-motion characters, bringing the Prouds to life in a way we've never seen before.

Included in the cast of A Proud Family Wizmas are: Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud) Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud) Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud) JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama) Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby) Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones) Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer) Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez) Carlos Mencia (Felix Boulevardez) Alvaro Gutierrez (Papi) Raquel Lee Bolleau (Nubia Gross) Melissa De Sousa (Sunset Boulevardez)

Guest stars include: Anderson .Paak (Mall Elf) Lil Rel Howery (Bubble) JB Smoove (Mall Santa) Karlous Miller (Benny) Tone Loc (Penny Loc) Earthquake (Big Mack) Luenell (Belinda) Affion Crockett (Billy) Gabrielle Union (Talia Rogue)

A Proud Family Wizmas arrives Saturday, November 14 on Disney+.

Meanwhile, the fourth and final season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is now streaming on Disney+.

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