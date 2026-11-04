Greg Wants No Part of a Family Vacation in the Trailer for "Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway"
The Disney+ animated film series gets another Christmas-specific installment.
The Heffley family are back in a new animated adventure, as Disney debuts the trailer for Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway.
What's Happening:
- The trailer has debuted for the Disney+ movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway, the latest entry in the ongoing franchise based on the hit book series by Jeff Kinney.
- Written by Kinney himself, the movie is an adaptation of the 12th Diary of a Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, which was released in 2017.
- In this installment, the Heffley family – to Greg’s dismay – makes a last-minute decision to escape to an all-inclusive island resort of Isla de Corales for some much-needed rest and relaxation, only to discover that paradise may not be everything it's cracked up to be.
- The film's voice cast includes Jacob Isaac Peterson (The Einstein Challenge) as Greg Heffley; Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Greg’s dad, Frank; Erica Cerra (The 100) as Greg’s mom, Susan; Hunter Dillon (The Spiderwick Chronicles) as Greg’s sarcastic older brother, Rodrick; Gracen Newton (Ariel: The Little Mermaid) as Greg’s younger brother, Manny; Jude Zarzaur (By Any Means) as Greg’s best friend, Rowley; Fred Armisen (Wednesday) as the over-eager Director of Fun; Beau Bridges (Matlock) as the seafaring Captain Stubbard; Jeff Hiller (Widow’s Bay) as the patronizing First Class Flight Attendant; and Keyla Monterroso Mejia (The Studio) as the Receptionist.
- Matt Danner, who directed 2025's Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw, is back as director.
- The Getaway marks the fifth film in the animated series, and ninth Wimpy Kid movie overall, with Kinney writing all five of the animated entries.
- On top of that, The Getaway is the second movie to use Christmas-specific titling, after 2023's Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever. There are many layers to the Wimpy Kid world!
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway debuts December 4 on Disney+.
- In the meantime, you can check out Ben Brietbart's review of last year's Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw for Laughing Place, which he found to be the best entry yet for the franchise.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now